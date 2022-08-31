Senior News Scott McKay

Lily Tomlin once said, “Reality is the leading cause of stress — among those in touch with it.” And for those of us who have stayed in touch, we have experienced the various stresses in all chapters of our lives: In school worrying about exams and first dates, during mid-life while encountering family and work decisions, and now in this, our third chapter, worrying about personal health issues, caring for loved ones and facing the ultimate reality of death.

Although some stress can be beneficial, stress can have significant harmful consequences: insomnia, anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure — besides just ruining all the fun.