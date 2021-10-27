From the first public demonstration of network technology and the development of electronic mail in 1972, the Internet has revolutionized the computer and communications world. Today we can shop online at Fred Meyer and pick up our groceries and then go home and stream our favorite TV shows or log on to one of the many websites that offer more online classes in response to the pandemic.
During the pandemic, I’ve had time to discover several websites offering a variety of classes. Two of my favorites are Oasis and Senior Planet. Both encourage lifelong learning by offering classes to learn and explore in this digital age. At Oasis Lifelong Adventure (www.oasisnet.org) you can find virtual classes from “Cybersecurity Scavenger Hunt” to the “History of Halloween,” and at Senior Planet (seniorplanet.org) classes from “Easy-to-Follow Tai Chi” to “Streaming and Smart TVs”.
Locally, Kerry Cobb will teach a virtual class on Modern Art. She will be using the book What Are You Looking At to tell “the surprising, shocking and sometimes strange story of 150 years of modern art — without all the jargon and pretentiousness.” The class will be online, but you can also watch her presentation at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center on the big-screen TV.
Copies of the book are available to borrow or purchase at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center thanks to a grant from the Wasco County Cultural Trust. The 10-session class will be every third Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon beginning with the Impressionists on Nov. 16. The book isn’t required but you do need to register for the class by calling 541-296-4788 or emailing mcseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Most of us are fortunate. We still drive, have adequate retirement income, a house that is paid for, and now our children are buying us gifts — which we don’t have any room for! Life is good. But many older adults face various challenges: Inadequate housing, inability to prepare healthy meals, poverty, isolation and loneliness.
For those of you who live in The Dalles, you are invited to attend a virtual Community Conversation on Aging. Your voice will help identify our community strengths and the challenges older adults face in order to influence state and local policies. It is hosted by Age+ and will be held on Nov. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Since it is virtual, you will need to register at www.ageplus.org/register to receive the link for the conversation.
If you are concerned about the environment, you should read next week’s “Through the Eyes of an Elder.” Susan Hess writes about her passion to protect the environment and how in her 70s, when most people are considered over the hill and tumbling down the back side, she started an online environmental magazine. Not all of us have Susan’s skills, but is there a passion of yours you want to revive?
•••
The name of Hanna-Barbera’s space-age animated series portraying life one hundred years in the future was the Jetsons. I received correct answers from Emmett Sampson, Steven Woolpert, Jeannie Pesicka, Doug Nelson, Gene Uczen, Lana Tepfer, Rose Schulz, Dave Lutgens, Patty Burnet, Margo Dameier, Mike Yarnell, and Rhonda Spies, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. Last week I missed Mike Nagle.
I can’t remember where I placed whatever was in my hand two minutes ago, but I do remember this television series from 1952-1956 when I was just a wee boy. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of the popular comedy series starring Eve Arden as the sardonic high school teacher and Gale Gordon as the blustery high school principal? Email your answer to the mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788, or mail it with a picture of Walter Denton from the 1956 Madison High School yearbook
•••
Well, it has been another week zigzagging from one distraction to another. Until we meet again, don’t forget to take time to take care of yourself.
•••
“Nobody ever said that growing old would be easy. Just having to hold the newspaper out in your 40s and then hair growing out of unusual parts of your body in your 50s. It’s tough on the ego.”
— Geoffrey Rush
•••
Nutritious home-delivered meals and pick-ups are available for anyone over sixty. For more information, you can call the meal site in your area.
Hood River Valley Adult Center at 541-386-2060 — open for in-person dining; Sherman County Senior and Community Center at 541-565-3191 — open for in-person dining; The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels at 541-298-8333 — now open for in-person dining Tuesday through Thursday; Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office at 509-773-3757 or the White Salmon office at 509-493-3068; Skamania County Senior Services at 509-427-3990. Seniors of Mosier Valley — call 541-980-1157 at least one day in advance to order a Grab-N-Go meal. Monday and Wednesdays from 11-11:30 a.m.
Commented