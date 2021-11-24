THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Senior Center (MCSC) Executive Director Scott McKay will retire effective Dec. 31, according to the MCSC Board of Directors.
McKay began his work with the Senior Center in 2006 as executive director, and has served for 15 years. One highlight of his tenure was the installation of an elevator to make the downstairs floor accessible to all.
Board Chair Corliss Marsh noted the center has grown under his leadership, and has become a place of gathering and sharing with group activities and classes.
“It is with sadness that the board accepts his resignation. We are thankful for his years of service and especially his dedication to seniors. Scott truly made the center a place of ‘sharing and caring,’” Marsh said.
“The last 15 years as executive director of the Mid-Columbia Senior Center has been an incredible journey,” said McKay. “When I look back at the good work the center has accomplished because of the volunteers and community support, what I will remember most are the wonderful people I have met: Sharing stories, laughing together, and particularly talking about the joys and challenges of growing older. It has truly been a blessing.”
The Board of Directors of the Mid-Columbia Senior Center will be actively seeking a new executive director. “With a strong and active board of directors and a new executive director, the center will continue supporting older adults and enhancing the community by sharing and caring as we emerge from the pandemic,” McKay noted.
Commented