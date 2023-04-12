WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Education Association and the White Salmon Education Support Personnel voted “No Confidence” in White Salmon Valley School District Superintendent Sean McGeeney following the district’s announcement that the district’s budget is in shortfall, according to a press release.

Sean McGeeney

The press release indicated that the 67 support personnel and 72 teachers of the White Salmon Education Association “overwhelmingly” voted ‘No Confidence’ in McGeeney.