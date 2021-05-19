$200K donation earmarked for TD health center
The Dalles — As many as one in six children between the ages of 6-17 has a treatable mental health condition, but nearly half of those children will not receive any counseling or treatment for those disorders, according to a press release from North Wasco County Education Foundation. With the help of grants, the Columbia Gorge Education Services District (ESD) is working with school districts in Wasco and Hood River County to figure out how to provide more school-based health services.
Rates of anxiety and depression amongst youth have skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, thus the need for mental health treatments for kids has increased. In the last two years, the Columbia Gorge ESD has surveyed students, parents, school staff and medical professionals around the needs for student physical and mental health supports. The data overwhelmingly points to a strong desire from all of these stakeholders for more health services for the youth in our communities. Students mentioned that their top there health concerns were: Mental health, substance abuse issues and primary care services. Their top three barriers to care were: Cost, transportation and services being too far away. Many students are absent or chronically absent from school due to medical needs and the logistics of scheduling appointments.
Having a school-based health center with licensed practitioners on school campus could be a game changer for student health and engagement.
The Columbia Gorge ESD is exploring short, medium and long term solutions.
The short-term strategy is to hire a nursing manager who will coordinate school nurses, connect with outside care providers and schedule telehealth services for student mental health needs as requested. The medium-term strategy is for One Community Health to purchase a mobile health clinic that will visit individual schools in Wasco and Hood River counties on a regular basis to offer physical and mental health services with licensed clinicians.
The long-term strategy is to build an on-site school-based health center at The Dalles High School (TDHS) or other appropriate campus in North Wasco County to offer appointments with licensed clinicians for similar services. Both Hood River Valley High School and now White Salmon Valley School District have a health center on campus, and the early results are incredibly positive. School-based health centers must follow the same state laws that other medical providers follow and have strict standards of certification.
With a donation of $200,000 from long-time Mosier resident and ESD board member Susan Gabay, in honor of her deceased husband and daughter Susanna, North Wasco County School District 21 is on its way towards the long-term goal of a health center at TDHS. While it will take between $1 and $2 million to build and equip that space, the donation will be a catalyst for applying for public and private grants that require a matching contribution. Additional funds are being solicited from the community, businesses, and other interested parties by the North Wasco County Education Foundation, who is also holding the Gabay donation in an earmarked fund until the center is ready to be built. According to ESD Superintendent Pat Sublette, planning is expected to take another two to three years, but there is “strong momentum towards the goal,” she said.
To help build the fund for a school-based health center in the North Wasco County School District, go to www.northwascoed.org.For more information on the foundation, contact Rebecca Thistlethwaite, administrative director of North Wasco County Education Foundation, via email at rebeccathistlethwaite@gmail.com or call 541-806-1526.
