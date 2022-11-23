THE DALLES — At the Nov. 17 school board meeting, the North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) school board approved a proposal for a cooperative sports agreement with Sherman County School District (SCSD) to allow SCSD students to participate in competitive swimming with The Dalles High School (TDHS) for the 2022-23 school year.

According to NWCSD Athletic Director Billy Brost, the SCSD “recently reached out to our district (NWCSD) requesting a cooperative agreement of two years, which would allow any student in the Sherman County School District to compete for The Dalles High School in the varsity and JV levels of swimming.”