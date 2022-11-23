THE DALLES — At the Nov. 17 school board meeting, the North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) school board approved a proposal for a cooperative sports agreement with Sherman County School District (SCSD) to allow SCSD students to participate in competitive swimming with The Dalles High School (TDHS) for the 2022-23 school year.
According to NWCSD Athletic Director Billy Brost, the SCSD “recently reached out to our district (NWCSD) requesting a cooperative agreement of two years, which would allow any student in the Sherman County School District to compete for The Dalles High School in the varsity and JV levels of swimming.”
According to Brost, due to growing enrollment numbers, rather than the requested two-year agreement, NWCSD would pursue a single year agreement that would then be reviewed on a year-to-year basis in order for the district to maintain its current 4A classification, which, Board Chair Jose Aparicio noted, is “on the upper limit.”
“That’s what I feel most comfortable with for our district at this time,” Brost said, noting that as of right now, with Sherman County’s current enrollment numbers, NWCSD “would easily fall under to remain 4A.”
According to Brost, SCSD had already approved the agreement, and just required the approval from NWCSD. With a motion made by Director John Nelson that was seconded by Director Adrian Lopez, the agreement was passed by the board unanimously.
