Students planning on a career in early childhood education are receiving a boost from the Oregon Community Foundation (OCF), which will award $10,000 in four scholarships to students enrolled at Columbia Gorge Community College.
Scholarships will benefit four students enrolled in the college’s Early Childhood Education program this fall, said Wendy Patton, executive director of Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation. The awards will help students complete the program and enter the workforce.
There is a significant shortage of qualified child care professionals in the Mid-Columbia region and across the Northwest. The college offers instruction leading to certificates and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Early Childhood Education.
Oregon Community Foundation works with donors and volunteers to award grants and scholarships to every county in Oregon. From 2020 to 2021, OCF distributed more than $549 million, supporting more than 4,000 non-profits and 6,000 students.
Through the OCF, individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds that meet the needs of diverse communities statewide.
Since its founding in 1973, OCF has distributed more than $2 billion toward advancing its mission to improve lives for all Oregonians.
If you’re interested in pursuing a career in early childhood care and education and would like to find out how to access these scholarships, reach out to Ryan Brusco, professional development navigator in Child Care Partners Resource & Referral at Columbia Gorge Community College, at 541-506-6133 or rbrusco@cgcc.edu.
