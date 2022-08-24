Megan Ramey

Megan Ramey teaching bike safety at Mid Valley Elementary earlier this year.

 Contributed photo

After receiving the Oregon Department of Education (ODOT) Safe Routes to School grant in June, Megan Ramey was named the manager of the program for Hood River County School District (HRCSD). Ramey is the mother of a HRCSD student and is an advocate for safe routes to school.

“I am really passionate about kids walking, rolling and biking to school, giving them childhood independence, health and a sense of place,” Ramey said. “Providing mobility education to our Hood River County students while helping our city, county and parks district build sidewalks, trails and bikeways that give students safe passage from home to school and beyond, is important to me.”