All four Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) presidential candidate finalists will be attending public forums in The Dalles and Hood River in June as the board nears a decision on the institution’s next president, according to a press release.

Public forums are scheduled June 5, 8-9 and 12 in The Dalles and Hood River. Internal forums with students, staff and faculty are also scheduled.