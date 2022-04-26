Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) will host several Pub Talk-style events throughout the Gorge in 2022. The events are free to attend and all are welcome.
With the support of a grant from Oregon Community Foundation, these events will bring together entrepreneurs and business owners to network, share and learn from each other, said a press release. Besides networking and appetizers, the events will highlight a small panel of businesses of different types and in different stages of development to share their experiences.
The first Pub Talk event celebrates National Small Business Week (May 1-7) and will be held on Thursday, May 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bargeway Pub, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles.
MCEDD’s co-hosts for this event are The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center at CGCC.
About MCEDD
MCEDD was established in 1969 by Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties to benefit from better access to economic development loans and grants, pooled technical assistance, marketing, and administrative resources, and a regional approach to economic development efforts. Over the years MCEDD’s membership has grown to include counties, cities, ports and chambers of commerce within the five county region. It is governed by a twenty-one member Board representing its members and the key economic interests in the region. MCEDD promotes the creation of family-wage jobs, the diversification of the economic base, and the growth, development and retention of business and industry. Find more info at www.mcedd.org.
Commented