HOOD RIVER — Due to the recent surge of COVID in Oregon, no visitors will be allowed in Providence hospitals.
Providence began restricting most visitors to hospitals on Aug. 23. Exceptions include:
• Emergency department — one visitor while in emergency department only
• Labor and delivery — two visitors through approximately 2 hours postpartum
• Mother/baby unit — one visitor
• Pediatric inpatient — two visitors
• People with disabilities
In these cases, visitors must be at least 16 years old, wear a mask fully covering their nose and mouth, and remain in the patient room unless entering or exiting the medical center.
The change comes as the highly contagious delta variant leaves Oregon with a record number of new cases and intensive care hospitalizations, said a Providence press release. For the week of Aug. 9, the Oregon Health Authority reported a 53% increase in new daily cases over the previous week.
