Below are the full preliminary results out of Klickitat County, as of 8:17 p.m., Aug 2. Out of 16,045 voters, 4,264 ballots have been counted, with an estimated 1,412 ballots left to count. Ballot counting resumes Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Local Races:
Klickitat County Commissioner District 2
Matt Dumolt: 303
Rick Esaacson: 151
William J. Morris: 303
Lori Zoller: 500
Write-in: 13
Prosecuting Attorney
David R. Quesnel: 2,524
Klickitat County Sheriff:
Bob Songer: 2,076
Garique Clifford: 2,035
Klickitat County Treasurer
Greg Gallagher: 2,769
Klickitat County Clerk
Renea Campbell: 2712
Shelby McKern: 1,216
Klickitat County Auditor
Heather Jobe: 2,287
JoAnne Enyeart Chambers 1,198
Klickitat County Assessor
Billi Jean Bare: 2,772
Centerville Precinct Committee Officer – Republican
David West: 87
Dan Christopher: 52
N. Dalles Precinct Committee Officer – Republican
Shane Cagle: 44
William J. Morris: 89
Legislative
Legislative District Position 1
Laurene Contreras: 1,437
Chris Corry: 2,329
Legislative District 14 Position 2
Chris Faison: 932
Liz Hallock: 704
Gina Mosbrucker: 2,405
State Executive
Washington State Secretary of State
Bob Hagglund: 673
Kurtis Engle: 27
Marquez Tiggs: 246
Tamborine Borrelli: 301
Steve Hobbs: 1,222
Keith L. Wagoner: 700
Mark Miloscia: 313
Julie Anderson: 433
Congressional
Washington’s 4th Congressional District
Corey Gibson: 113
Loren Culp: 1,206
Brad Klippert: 166
Jacek Kobiesa: 18
Doug White: 1,594
Benancio “Benny” Garcia III: 57
Jerrod Sessler: 264
Dan Newhouse: 717
U.S. Senator
Henry Clay Dennison: 23
Mohammad Hassan Said: 26
John Guenther: 188
Tiffany Smiley: 1,546
Dan Phan Doan: 5
Dr Pano Churchill: 36
Dave Saulibio: 78
Sam Cusmir: 12
Bill Hirt: 51
Jon Butler: 20
Bryan Solstin: 26
Martin D. Hash: 16
Patty Murray: 1,620
Thor Amundson: 13
Charile (Chuck) Jackson: 25
Naz Paul: 56
Ravin Pierre: 35
Leon Lawson: 360
