Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Initiative (GOBHI) hosts the Powerful Tools for Caregivers seminar via Zoom on Tuesdays beginning April 12 from 1-2:30 p.m. The classes will run through May 17.
This is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while taking care of a spouse, family member or friend. Participants will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, increase the ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
“Family caregiving can be stressful as you try to balance your priorities with the needs of your loved one,” said a press release. “Whether the person you care for lives with you, down the street or across the country, caregiving is a challenging and rewarding role that affects your health and wellbeing.”
The class meets for 90 minutes every week for six weeks. There is a $30 requested donation to pay for books provided for the seminar. Space is limited. Registration is required; deadline is Monday, March 28. Register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpd-6vqTojGdElAkzvxAQveSkqaX7VdIDL, or contact Britta Willson at 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
