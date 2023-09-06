Those arrested are innocent unless and until proven guilty. Charges are often reduced, modified or dismissed in the criminal justice process.
Note: To protect privacy, we do not publish statistics on sexual and domestic violence, suicide attempts or juvenile runaways.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, Aug. 20 - 26
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
A theft of tools was reported in Bingen on Aug. 23.
A citizen was assisted regarding a fraud in White Salmon.
An animal call was referred to WDFW.
Hood River Police, Aug. 20 - 26
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (eight), fraudulent use of a credit card (one), resisting arrest (one), reckless driving (two), theft (three), trespass (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Eight DUII arrests. In one incident, a driver was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Five theft reports. Stolen vehicle, bicycle (three incidents), and shoplifting.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury. Both incidents occurred on Cascade Avenue.
Officers took report of an individual sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg while at the Safeway parking lot. The report has been referred to a detective for further investigation.
Officers took report of a vehicle having all four tires slashed while parked on a street.
A controlled substance was delivered to a business by mistake. Officers seized the substance for destruction.
An abandoned mountain bike and bike rack were placed into safekeeping, in addition to two kids’ bikes left near a downtown business.
The Dalles Police, Aug. 25 - 28
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
A hit and run was reported from The Dalles on Third Street.
Two theft reports. In one incident, a tow dolly was stolen from Second Street on Aug. 26. The reporting party stated someone walked up, dragged it across the street and attached it to a canopied truck. In another incident, someone entered a yard on 13th Street and stole an e-bike, which would cost $2,000 dollars to replace, according to the reporting party.
The Dalles Police assisted Wasco County Sheriff’s Office regarding the theft of a silver Ford Focus from Highway 30 on Aug. 27. Purchased the day before, the vehicle vanished with a quarter tank of gas.
A stolen vehicle located in the 1600 block of E. 12th Street was recovered.
Six mental health calls were recorded.
Seven animal calls were recorded. Dogs at large, person allegedly abusing dog (two incidents), welfare check on dog in vehicle, wild turkey in the parking lot.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 28 - 30
Notable incidents
Dufur Gap, Pole and Hix roads were evacuated when a fire threatened structures on the afternoon of Aug. 29.
The fire, first reported on Winslow Road at 12:02 p.m., burned until 4 p.m. and was estimated at 300-400 acres, driven by wind, at 2:30 p.m.
A Tygh Valley unit, three Dufur units, three Wamic units, a Dallesport engine and two ODF units joined a seven-engine task force consisting of units from Hood River, Mosier, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue to fight the blaze, according to updates from Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Wasco County Deputies arrived on scene and at 12:30 noted heavy smoke visible from Highway 197 and structures in danger. Matters were complicated by a fallen tree blocking one lane of travel on Rail Hollow and Windslow roads.
Hix, Dufur Gap and Pole roads all received a level three evacuation notice, Tygh Ridge Road a level 2, and the east side of Highway 197 near Tygh Ridge Road and Pole road was placed on a level 1 evacuation notice.
The fire then jumped Hix Road a little after 1 p.m. and headed for Dufur Gap.
A local set out for the fire with 2,500 gallons of water, but got a flat tire on Highway 197 near Dufur.
By 4 p.m. the fire was being mopped up along Dufur Gap Road, which was closed temporarily due to the number of fire personnel present.
A water tender took out a stop sign at the lower Dufur entrance on Aug. 29.
One mental health call was recorded.
A case number was taken for fraud regarding a check for a large amount, stolen and altered.
Two animal calls were recorded. In one incident, four teenagers were reported shooting a raccoon, which they trapped in a net, with a BB gun on Aug. 28. The teenagers walked off with the raccoon still alive. The reporting party was concerned for the raccoon and was transferred to OSP Fish & Game, who advised they don’t handle raccoon calls. In another incident, a baby deer with a lower back injury appeared in a yard on Sunflower and Starlight streets. A deputy responded and observed scratches, but no broken bones.
Oregon State Police, Aug. 25 - 30
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Attempt to elude fleeing (vehicle) (one), DUII (five), reckless driving (three), reckless endangering person (two), resist arrest (one).
Notable incidents
Troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash on I-84, milepost 66 westbound on Aug. 27. The reporting party stated that a white SUV attempted to merge into the B lane, hit their vehicle, and continued driving. The reporting party and suspect continued westbound on I-84 until they were able to pull into a parking lot in Vancouver and exchange information. Both vehicles were damaged.
Two vehicle crashes, both non-injury. A red Chevy swerved into another lane of travel and struck a white Nissan pickup on I-84 near milepost 67 in Hood River on Aug. 30. In another incident on Aug. 26, a gold Mercedes lost traction during an unexpected rain storm, struck the median and came to an uncontrolled rest on the shoulder.
Troopers responded to an abandoned boat parked within 1,000 feet of an on ramp and within a foot of the fog line in Hood River near I-84 milepost 56 eastbound. The boat was towed as a hazard.
Five DUII arrests. In one incident, troopers responded to a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-84 near milepost 116. The driver struck a commercial motor vehicle and was blocking the A lane of travel. Troopers observed signs of impairment in the driver, who also admitted to methamphetamine use a few hours prior to the crash. The driver was arrested on three separate charges. The driver and the passenger were both transported to Mid Columbia Medical Center for a medical evaluation.
OSP responded to an individual possibly struck by, or jumped out of, a vehicle on Highway 206 near the Deschutes River on Aug. 25. Neither the vehicle nor the person was located. A Sherman County Sheriff employee found a purse near the location a short time later and turned it over to OSP. The purse was placed into temporary evidence for safekeeping.
