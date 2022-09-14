Bingen-White Salmon Police, Aug. 29 to Sept. 4
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Three crashes were reported in White Salmon.
Two alarms were recorded, both unfounded.
On Sept. 3, officers assisted with a subject locked in a store, and trespassed the subject.
Hood River Police, Aug. 28 to Sept. 3
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (six), felon in possession of a weapon (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (four), warrant (four).
Notable incidents:
Fifteen theft reports. Incidents included items stolen from a vehicle (four incidents), shoplifting at Walmart (four incidents), bicycles (three incidents), purse, Ring camera from a business, and a vehicle. In one incident, officers responded to a theft call at Walmart and confirmed the suspects were also involved in a theft from a prior day. One suspect was arrested on charges of theft; the other suspect was arrested on charges of theft, felon in possession of a weapon, and a warrant out of Clackamas County.
Six DUII arrests. In one incident, a driver was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, probation violation, and contempt of court — violation of release agreement.
One non-injury vehicle crash. Officers responded to a call involving a semi-truck blocking both lanes of traffic on Marina Drive. The semi had backed into an unoccupied Toyota Tundra. The semi driver was cited for illegal U-turn.
During a traffic stop, an officer detained the driver for failure to carry / present ID. The driver then resisted, attempted to strike the officer, and fled the scene. Suspect was not located.
A citizen reported a bag of drugs on the ground of an apartment complex. Officers seized the drugs for destruction.
Officers responded to seven calls for service regarding animal control, which includes two incidents of dogs taken to the shelter.
Hood River County Sheriff, July 21 to Sept. 7
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Arrested in association with stolen vehicle (two), assault (four), attempt to elude (two), driving while suspended (three), DUII (seven), felon in possession of a weapon (one), harassment (two), kidnapping (one), parole violation (one), probation violation (one), protection order violation (on), reckless driving (three), restraining order violation (one), strangulation (two), trespass (one), warrant (thirteen).
Notable incidents:
Eleven crashes were reported, with one injury.
Three hit and runs were reported.
Eleven search and rescue missions, one a rescue of a hiker who fell and broke her leg near Tamanawas falls.
Five pursuits. On July 23, a deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle for speeding and reckless driving. The motorcycle eluded, traveling at more than 100 mph and ultimately evading responding units. The motorcycle rider was relocated and taken into custody for felony attempt to elude and reckless driving. In another case, a male driver eluded a traffic stop on foot in Cascade Locks. In another incident, an officer stopped a vehicle at a high rate of speed on Highway 35. The vehicle saw the officer, sped off, and crashed in an attempt to elude being stopped. The driver was cited and released for attempt to elude and reckless driving. In another incident on Aug. 6, an officer attempted to stop two motorcycles for excessive speed. The two riders took of at more than 95 mph and attempted to elude. They were both located hiding on a dead end road and arrested for attempt to elude and reckless driving. On Aug. 21, officers pursued a vehicle after the driver had stolen merchandise from Walmart in Hood River. The vehicle eventually crashed in The Dalles and the driver was arrested on multiple crimes.
Four DUII arrests. In one case, officers arrested a highly intoxicated female near a vehicle after responding to a report of gunfire. In two other cases, a male was arrested with a BAC of .23%.
Fourteen thefts reported. Incidents included an ATV, small boat, catalytic converter, construction equipment, identity theft, iPhones, scam, service dog, theft from vehicle (four incidents, in one of which a firearm was taken), trailer, weedeater.
Two burglaries were reported.
Three assaults were reported.
On July 22, someone forced entry into the Cascade Locks Port building, causing damage.
On Aug. 19, a window was broken in Cascade Locks.
On Sept. 3, officers took a report of a missing person in Cascade Locks.
One July 25, deputies responded to Family Man Staging Area for a rescue involving a mountain biker who was injured in a crash.
Two reports of unlawful entry into motor vehicle. On July 23, multiple vehicles were broken into at the Elk Meadows trailhead. Another vehicle was broken into and tools stolen.
On Aug. 29, an adult male was cited for unlawful possession and concealment of firearm.
The Dalles Police, Sept. 2-9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), domestic violence (one), disorderly conduct (three), DUII (one), harassment (three), robbery (two), theft (two), trespass (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents:
Seven crashes, no injuries reported. In one incident, two vehicles crashed on W. Ninth Street, resulting in damage to a left rear axle; both vehicles were towed and a report taken for DUII.
Five hit and run reports. In one incident, the reporting person was knocked down by a car while crossing Chenowith Street, resulting in road rash and leg pain. The reporting person was able to limp home and declined an ambulance. In another incident, a small white car hit a person riding a gas power scooter. No injuries were reported.
Fifteen thefts reported. Incidents included $400 dollars, Amazon package with small $15 vacuum, cameras, cans, attempted theft of dog, 30 bags of ice, purse, motor cycle keys and title to a Mountaineer, shoplifting (two incidents, in of which the suspects then committed a hit and run in a stolen vehicle), theft from vehicle (two incidents, including a $100 hunting backpack and pair of Vortex Viper HD 12x50 binoculars valued at $739.99), theft of services.
One robbery, in which a female physically fought a store owner to acquire 18 and 12 packs of beer. The female was subsequently arrested for robbery, theft and criminal mischief.
Four stolen vehicle reports. In one incident, an Enterprise box truck rental was taken from the Shilo Inn lot on the night of Sept. 3. The truck contained a Brother sewing machine, Macbook, clothes, and a brand new set of Ryobi toys. It was later located at Riverfront Park, missing its front license plate. In another incident, a vehicle was left running and the reporting person’s child saw a female in a dress with flowers drive it away, along with items including pepper spray and taser.
A resident stated they could hear people on their roof. An officer observed two raccoons on the roof and related this to the reporting person.
Two vandalism reports. Dirt was put in a gas tank, and a rental truck was keyed, creating long scratches on both sides and the tailgate.
A 10th Street resident lost their internet, and discovered the cables had been ripped from the cable box. A broken lock was also noted.
Eighteen animal calls were recorded. Incidents included an injured cat, dog bite (two incidents), “hot dog” (three incidents), dog at large (five incidents), pig at large, missing dog, barking dog (two incidents).
A driver from Fossil was warned for parking on Riverfront Trail, near Google. She stated that since there were no signs, she did not know she could not drive down Riverfront Trail to access the river. She was correct about the absence of signs.
Someone found a full magazine with bullets in it near Colonel Wright and turned it in.
Someone tried to pass a counterfeit $50 bill at Denny’s Restaurant.
A bag was dumped beside a vehicle in the Ford lot at Schulten’s. A Coastal’s employee recognized it as associated with a recent theft from Coastal; officers seized it as evidence.
A male at Fairfield Inn was reported to load items into a U-Haul, then check out and drive away in a brand new Porsche, leaving the U-Haul and several potentially suspicious items behind. Officers responded and collect a Tazer and a CO2 tank.
On Sept. 2, citations were issued to two juveniles for unlawful possession by a person under 21 years of age.
After receiving two calls regarding a person walking barefoot in town for several days, officers convinced the person to go to the hospital. Later that day, upon release from the hospital, the person caused a disturbance and refused to leave. They were taken into custody, trespassed from the hospital, and transported to another facility.
An all points bulletin was issued to the surrounding counties for a woman thought to be in possible danger from her current companion, against whom there is a no contact order.
A man was arrested for assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief when an officer attempted to detain him for urinating in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot.
A male was reported transporting trash to a property on 13th Street by wheelbarrow. He was warned for criminal mischief, offensive littering, and deposit of trash within 100 yards of waters, and trespassed from the property, but told he could reenter it to clean up the trash he left. He was arrested for theft later in the day.
Three assault reports, one at The Dalles High School football game on Sept. 2.
Officers responded to seven alarms, all unfounded.
Wasco County Sheriff, Sept. 2-9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Attempt to elude (one), escape (one), interfere with a police officer (one), resisting arrest (one), trespass (two), warrant (five).
Notable incidents:
Four crashes, no injuries reported. In one incident, a vehicle hit a tree on Browns Creek road / Chenowith Creek road. The driver was unhurt, but the airbags had deployed and the passenger had blood on them. One reporting person stated they were all drinking, but the other people took off on foot. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded and located the vehicle on its side.
Two vehicle pursuits. On Sept. 4, two sporty motorcycles traveling westbound on Dufur Valley Road passed a trooper patrol car traveling east. The trooper took a RADAR reading of 110 mph for the first motorcycle, in a 55 mph zone. The trooper turned around and pursued the motorcycles. The two riders, both in leather jackets and black helmets, appeared to be looking back over their shoulders and speeding up, fleeing toward Mount Hood. The pursuit was terminated near Camp Baldwin when the motorcycles passed a vehicle on a blind corner.
In the other incident, an officer observed a person pushing a moped on Seven Mile. Aware that the person in question was suspended, the officer put on their lights, informed the person he was arrested and told him to walk toward the officer, whereupon he got on his moped and drove off at a high rate of speed.
In another incident, a driver stopped to take photos east of Rowena Crest and his unlocked vehicle was stolen. Soon afterwards, a black SUV was reported on its side into a tree east of Rowena Crest loops, with no one around; the two events were merged in the log.
Three stolen vehicles were recovered from Mosier Creek road on Sept. 2.
A driver was cited for traveling 81 mph in a 55 zone.
Officers assisted responded to a sunken boat at Celilo launch. All occupants made it out of the water, and intertribe dispatch stated they would be pulling the boat out.
Eleven animal calls were recorded. Incidents included approximately four cows on Highway 97, cows on Threemile, escaped cattle on a property on Long Hollow, horse running loose on Browns Creek, road-killed deer in roadway, feral kitten killed by dog, dog chasing ATV, barking dog, dog at large, missing dog.
In one incident on Boulder Lake Trail, the reporting person was chased by several medium and small dogs. The reporting person fell down an embankment, and had to bear spray the dogs. The owners then threatened the reporting person, but backed off when they realized the reporting person was filming them.
Twenty-four office chairs and a box of plastic wrap were delivered to a homeowner who hadn’t ordered them. They stated that a famous Celilo artist, Hauser, texted to tell them someone would pick up the materials. They were advised it was probably not Hauser, and to keep an eye on their bank accounts.
A warning was issued for an illegal campfire.
A vehicle’s back windshield was broken in on Cherry Heights Road.
A beer can and bolt cutters were found in an outhouse on 12th Street.
One Social Security number telephone fraud was reported.
A person reported locating a motorcycle tossed off a cliff at Rowena Crest Viewpoint. Officers were unable to locate the motorcycle. Due to high winds, they did not walk to the very edge of the cliff to look down.
Two youths were reported on top of the school at Dry Hollow.
Oregon State Police, Sept. 2-7
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Commercial salmon fishing in a closed area (one), DUII (two), assault (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents:
Two crashes, one injury. In one incident, two large pigs were meandering on I-84, near milepost 77.5, eastbound. A black Audi passenger vehicle struck one pig in the left lane while breaking. A red Toyota passenger car was behind the Audi and swerved left to avoid it. The Toyota struck the left rear of the Audi. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage. One pig was killed instantly, while the other continued to cause traffic issues as it ran around the roadway. The owner was located and the living pig was returned to its owner. The crash was listed as injury and both vehicles were towed. In another incident, a silver Honda Odyssey failed to negotiate a corner and crashed head on into a tree on Chenowith Road, then rolled onto its side. The registered owner was the only occupant on scene. The owner admitted to drinking, but stated that a friend — also drinking — was the driver when the accident happened, and had since fled on foot. There was not enough evidence to disprove the owner’s story.
A landowner reported a trespassing hunter on Upper Mill Creek Road, whom they tracked going over a fence to shoot a deer on their property. When officers located the hunter, he claimed he had shot the deer on BLM land, without crossing the fence. However, there was clear evidence that the deer had been killed on private property. The hunter then claimed he had shot the deer across the fence; the 3x3 buck and his bow were seized, and he was cited for hunting in violation of criminal trespass.
An angler at Herman Creek handicap fishing lagoon, who caught and retained a closed season steelhead, was reported by an ODFW employee. The angler claimed to have mistaken the fish for a Chinook salmon. An OSP trooper responded, seized the fish and wrote the angler a violation citation for the retention.
On Sept. 6, Troopers observed a commercial boat fishing a large gillnet in the Deschutes River sanctuary. The whole net appeared to be within the closed area. The boat captain and only occupant was contacted. He was informed he was fishing in a closed sanctuary. After a brief verbal altercation he was informed he was under arrest and taken into custody without incident. His net was pulled from the water, and a total of 11 Chinook salmon and two steelhead were in the net. One steelhead was released alive and the other 12 fish were seized. The net was also seized, and turned out to measure approximately 750 feet in length. The fisherman’s boat was transported to Celilo Park, where he agreed to have CRITFC move the boat to a treaty boat ramp. The fisherman was lodged at NORCOR for commercial fishing in a closed area and multiple unlawful takes of salmon and steelhead.
A trooper made contact with a silver F-150 on U.S. Forest Service road 350. The passenger was seated in a lawn chair in the bed of the pickup, arrow knocked and bow in hand. The trooper did a license check on both subjects through OSP dispatch, and the driver was issued a criminal citation for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Two DUII arrests. In the first incident on Sept. 2, a driver rolled a white Ford Explorer on I-84 eastbound. The Ford came to rest on its top, blocking the right lane of travel. The driver and only occupant sustained visible injuries but were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle. The driver then refused either to be transported to the hospital or to provide a breath sample. They were arrested and taken to the hospital to receive medical care, where a warrant for blood was obtained and served and he was issued four citations.
A male driver was cited for violation driving while suspended, and failing to secure a child after being stopped on I-84 for having restrictive lighting, while carrying a 4-year-old double seat-belted with another passenger.
One fire investigation. OSP responded to a fully engulfed vehicle fire on the right shoulder. The fire was beginning to spread to the grass; fire crews extinguished the fire upon OSP’s arrival. A passerby reported seeing a male with black hair wearing jeans and a t-shirt walking eastbound. Gilliam County SO and OSP searched for the described male but were unable to locate him. Hermiston PD later contacted the registered owner of the vehicle and learned it was stolen. The vehicle was towed by Arlington Tow to their lot.
A vehicle was pulled over for driving on the wrong side of the road with no headlights on. The occupants stated they were fleeing a verbal altercation with multiple people. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and the passenger was arrested on a warrant.
