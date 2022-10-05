Hood River Police, Sept. 18 - 24
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (three), reckless driving (one), reckless endangering (one), theft (four), warrant (three).
Notable incidents:
• Eight theft reports. Shoplifting (four incidents), E-bike, items from a vehicle, and money stolen by deception from an elderly female. In one incident, officers responded to the Hood River Liquor Store regarding theft. After watching a security video, it was determined that a group involving two males and two females distracted employees and walked out with over $800 worth of liquor after concealing it in their clothes.
• Three warrant arrests. In one incident, officers stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic infraction. Three of the four occupants had outstanding warrants for their arrest. The fourth was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine; fentanyl). One of the males was also arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and ID theft.
• Two DUII arrests. In one incident, officers responded to a two vehicle crash. The driver who caused the crash was seen with several signs of impairment. The driver was later arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
• One motor vehicle crash, non-injury. A driver stated he was traveling 10 mph, tried to step on the brakes, and hit the car in front of him, causing a chain reaction collision in the Dutch Brothers line. A total of four vehicle were involved in the crash. The driver was warned for careless driving.
• Officers received a report of suspected child abuse which is pending follow-up.
The Dalles Police, Sept. 23 - 30
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), DUII (one), escape (one), fail to appear (one), theft (one), resisting arrest (one), violation of no contact order (one), violation of restraining order (two), warrant (five).
• Two motor vehicle crashes. In one incident, a car crashed into a fence near Seventh. In another, a driver hit two parked cars.
• One hit and run. The reporting person was sideswiped by a vehicle on Pomona. The driver informed the reporting party they were running from the cops and took off on foot.
• A brush fire near First Street was knocked down on Sept. 25, necessitating the brief closure of the railroad tracks.
• Two incidents of vandalism. In one incident, a person’s laundry was vandalized by a fellow tenant.
• A vehicle window was broken out and a hunting knife stolen from the center console on West Tenth.
• A baggie of “pink powder,” possibly drugs, was seized for destruction and the person who reported finding it in a parking lot and touching it hospitalized for possible drug-related symptoms.
• Twenty-five animal calls were recorded. Incidents included a small orange kitten running around a parking lot on Sixth, a dog hit by a car, two dogs lodged at Home At Last, two kittens at large playing near the freeway.
• Eleven thefts. Bike (two incidents), boots, cameras, catalytic converter, large stuffed animal, shoplifting (four incidents), tire, wheels from a cart.
• One stolen vehicle.
• Three incidents of criminal mischief. A bathroom at city park was damaged. In another incident, a person advised that someone had through eggs at his car and poured what appeared to be Comet or another powdery cleaning substance and cans of oysters in the sunroof of the car, causing damage to the interior.
• Nine alarms, all unfounded.
• A room at The Dalles Inn flooded due to a broken water line in one of the conference rooms.
• A car was reported brake-checking semis on I-84.
Wasco County Sheriff, Sept. 23 - 30
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Restraining order violation (two), trespass (one), warrant (three).
Notable incidents:
• Two motor vehicle crashes. In one incident, a vehicle struck a deer on 197.
• Two hit and runs. In one incident, a truck towing a boat hit a motorhome, damaging a mirror.
• Four thefts. $1600 worth of fire protection equipment, kitten, trailer. In one incident, a officers contacted a homeowner who stated that mail had been stolen, including possibly horse meds and an Amazon package for the reporting person’s birthday.
• One burglaries. A door was forced and an office disordered.
• Eight animal calls were recorded. Incidents included a large brown cow on the railroad tracks a mile from River View Street, a gentleman inquiring about the legality of trapping feral cats, two missing cows, a deer which was removed from the roadway, a coyote which was dispatched and removed from the roadway, injured cat.
• One incident of criminal mischief. A reader board was damaged, papers glued to a window of the Wamic event center and a garden vandalized.
• An officer located a blood trail near Chenowith Middle School, which they followed to a fairly fresh gut pile and some hair which looked like deer.
• Five alarms, all unfounded or of unknown cause.
Oregon State Police, Sept. 23 - 28
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), driving while suspended (one), fail to carry and present a license (one), false information to a police officer (one), open container (one), reckless driving (two), warrant (one).
Notable Incidents:
• Three crashes, two injuries. In one incident, involving a commercial motor vehicle hauling a 168 foot windmill blade on I-84, the windmill blade tilted askew and struck the top of the cab of a brown Volvo and trailer. No one was injured. The The driver of the CMV was warned about not yielding to traffic. The damage to the windmill blade was estimated at $40,000 to $50,000.
• In another incident, a gray flatbed farm truck stopped in the road on 216, upon seeing the farmer’s dog near the road and thinking it might run into the roadway. The driver also heard a “clunk” noise and thought his truck, which had over 330,000 miles on it, might have lost the transmission. The driver then backed up, heard another “crunch,” and got out to find they had struck a Gray Honda accord, the driver of which claimed the farm truck had backed up into them, pushing the Honda backwards.
• In another incident, a driver crossed into the oncoming lane near Rowena Loops, and struck the wooden guardrail. The driver claimed they were distracted by the view.
• An angler was warned for catching a Chinook Salmon with a barbed hook. The fish was seized during the checking of boats returning to Hood River Marina, and will be donated to a food bank.
• On Sept. 26, a traffic stop was conducted for a registration violation. During the course of the stop the driver ran away on foot. It was later learned the driver had provided false information about his identity. The driver had multiple outstanding warrants and was suspended at a misdemeanor level. He was never located.
• A theft suspect from Safeway, pursued by The Dalles Police, entered I-84. Spikes were deployed to stop the pursuit. The vehicle swerved hard to avoid them and crashed into the median wall before exiting at the 85 exit. It came to a controlled stop and the driver was taken into custody by The Dalles Police without incident.
• Officers clocked a vehicle on I-84, milepost 65 going 99 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver was issued a citation for felony driving while suspended and several traffic citations, and the vehicle released to a friend with a valid driver’s license.
• One warrant arrest. A vehicle was stopped for driving 85 in a 65 mph zone. During the stop the driver was not able to provide identification, and gave a false name and date of birth. The driver’s true identity was located and revealed he had a felony warrant. He was arrested for fail to carry and present a license, giving false information to police and the warrant.
