Hood River Police, Oct. 16 - 22
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), theft (two), warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts reported. Shoplifting (five incidents), items from a CenturyLinks work truck, identity theft, and a bicycle from May Street Elementary School.
Seven warrant arrests. Officers responded to the 1301 Bar to trespass an individual. While dealing with the trespass issue, another male was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and five outstanding warrants.
Three hit and run reports. Locations include the Hood River Bridge, Eliot Drive, and Best Western parking lot.
One motor vehicle crash. The reporting party stated he and his passenger were injured and need a police report for insurance purposes.
Officers received a call regarding a cold burglary of an E-bike taken from a residential garage. Estimated timeframe is three to four days prior to the report.
Officers received a call of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle that occurred overnight.
Officers cited an individual for urinating in public.
The Dalles Police, Oct. 21 - 28
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), possession of stolen vehicle (one), theft (one), unlawful use of motor vehicle (one), violation of release agreement (one), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle accidents, no reported injuries. In one incident, a motorcycle and a small Honda got into an accident on East 12th. In another incident, a severe crash alert was noted for E Second Street.
Two hit and runs were reported. In one incident, a white commercial pickup reportedly backed into a blue mini van near the three hundred block of court street, then took off. In another incident, a male on a bike was hit by a car on W 13th.
A fire was reported on Oct. 24 on Second Street, with flames visible from the freeway. Train traffic in the area was slowed while the fire was dealt with.
Two thefts reported. Items included a hoodie. In one incident, a shoplifter fled from a business on W Sixth, and was detained by several construction crew members. A scuffle developed before officers arrived and arrested the man for stealing two flashlights.
One stolen vehicle was reported, a green Honda taken from W Eighth Street on the night of Oct. 21. It was later located on River Road.
One stolen vehicle was recovered at Fred Meyer, and the occupant arrested for unlawful use of motor vehicle and possession of stolen vehicle. In addition, two vehicle were stolen, located and immediately returned to their owners.
On Oct. 22, three to four small-caliber gunshots were reported near Sorosis. A red Subaru Legacy, last seen speeding down Lincoln, a black BMW with the window broken out, and someone heard screaming for help were also reported. Casings and firearms were seen. A medic was staged in the area. Officers did not make contact with anyone who said they were involved.
One incidents of vandalism. Table and chairs were knocked over and a flower pot broken at a business on E Second.
On Oct. 21, a male left a pill bottle full of meth in a lobby on W Third Street and exposed himself in the parking lot. A report was taken.
On Oct. 21, a quantity of apples was reported in the roadway at the Exit 82 offramp. In another incident on the same day, a foot-long piece of scrap metal was reported in the roadway on Second / Webber.
Ten animal calls. Incidents included lost dog, dogs at large, injured deer which was not located, and a hog which escaped, lay down in a neighbor’s yard, and was lodged at Home At Last.
A man was reported in the road, conducting a welfare check on a raccoon on Sixth Street. Both were removed from the road.
On Oct. 21, a large rock was located partially in West Second Street. According to the log, Officer Hoffman braved the cold rainy night, mustered all his strength heaved the rock in a safe manner out of the roadway, protecting unaware citizens fro the possible treacherous hazard.
On Oct. 22, the Hometown USA banner fell down at the post office; the reporting party got it out of the road and turned it in to an officer so it wouldn’t get ruined.
On Oct. 25, deputies assisted Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue with a vehicle vs. tree accident on Cherry Heights Road. The vehicle, flagged sold out of Portland, exited the road and came to rest in a ditch; a neighbor told the reporting party that someone exited the vehicle and ran away, saying, “Do not call police.” Officers made contact with the man, who claimed he was walking from the cemetery. After breaking contact with him, they discovered he was out of Klickitat County on an outstanding warrant for obstructing police-pursuing police vehicle and making false statement to public servant, but were unable to locate him again.
Also on Oct. 25, deputies assisted Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Wasco County Sheriff, and OSP with a flipped sedan on I-84, milepost 81. The vehicle was in the middle of the road against the metal divider, with debris all over the road. One of the two occupants was injured, with blood on head and hands. A third individual hopped over the guardrail and headed away. Deputies were unable to locate him.
On Oct. 25, an HVAC system at a business on Mt. Hood street caught fire, and law enforcement assisted with clearing building and parking lot.
A checker at a business on Sixth Street found a small baggy of possible drugs and turned it in.
Wasco County Sheriff, 21 - 28
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Remanded per the court (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes, minor injuries reported in one incident. In one incident, a vehicle hit a power pole on Wamic Market Road. In another, a man was headed out to hunt on Forest Road 48, when he crashed his vehicle on the icy road, sustaining minor injuries.
On Oct. 26, deputies responded to house on fire. All occupants were out of the building, with three to four cats and dogs inside. A power line was down and a garage on fire. Multiple agencies responded.
Two thefts. Items included mountain bikes, jewelry, money.
One incident of vandalism. A subject threw a chair and broke a TV in the arraignment room.
One burglary. In an incident on Oct. 25, a back door was damaged on entry and all the medicine cabinets were open.
On Oct. 25, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office caught a male hooking up a trailer, trying to steal it. They got the trailer back. Deputy found him at Maryhill and he ran. They spiked his tires at milepost 10 on Highway 197, and he bailed out on foot; the car he vacated turned out to be unsigned stolen. Klickitat County requested a police dog from Wasco County to locate the male, who apprehend successfully with no bite, and detained on charges of stolen vehicle, attempted vehicle theft, attempted felony theft, elude, resist, and likely other charges yet to be determined.
One unattended death occurred.
Five animal calls. Incidents included two big dogs which came from a pasture on Threemile and chased the reporting party a quarter mile, dogs at large, lost dog.
A suspicious vehicle with switched plates was located. The ignition and driver door had been punched.
Incidents included one dog lodged at home at last, the dispatching of a deer, injured fawn. In one incident, a dog on Behrens Road attack livestock, biting a goat on an ear and attempting to attack the reporting party; the owner was cited.
On Oct. 22, a rock slide on Highway 197 near milepost 30, with smaller rocks covering most of both lanes of travel, was called in to Warm Springs dispatch. There were also rocks near milepost 24. The roadway was cleared.
A series of shots was heard in White River Canyon, said by the reporting party to be a night poacher,
On Oct. 23, a person found a pistol at The Dalles Dam while stopping to let their dog out, and turned it in.
On Oct. 22, some found drugs were picked up from NORCOR.
Oregon State Police, Oct. 21 - 28
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving while suspended (one), DUII (four), improper use of 911 (one), reckless driving (one), reckless endangering (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident, an officer responded to a single vehicle crash in I-84, milepost 134 in Gilliam County. They found a Honda Accord resting on its side on the shoulder. The driver fled prior to police arrival. At the time of the crash it was raining, with standing water on the freeway. The vehicle was flagged sold out of Washington. There was no property damage. The identity of the driver is unknown. In another incident, the driver of a brown Kia Sportage pulled to the shoulder to take a phone call then slid down the soft shoulder. A trooper responded to the area and found the vehicle had gone off the roadway, struck a culvert ditch and rolled onto its side.
On Oct. 21, the registered owner of a Yamaha motorcycle reported it as stolen. She stated her husband ran out of gas on the way home and left the Yamaha on the shoulder of I-84 near MP 55. When they returned the next evening, it was nowhere to be found. There are no known suspects at this time.
One warrant arrest. In one incident on Oct. 21, a gray Volkswagen Passat was stopped for failing to obey a traffic control device. The driver was violation driving while suspended and stated there was no active insurance on the vehicle. He also had a warrant out of Albany Municipal Court. The driver was cited and released on the warrant. The Volkswagen was impounded.
Two DUII arrests. In an incident on Oct. 22, an off duty paramedic stopped to check on a motorist, determined the driver was likely unsafe to be driving and called the police. A trooper responded and determined the motorist had driven that morning and was under the influence of a controlled substance. The driver denied ever using drugs, refused field sobriety tests, and was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Two small jars of methamphetamine were located his front pocket. In another incident on Oct. 23, the driver of a gray Toyota Sienna was pulled over near Webber Street for driving down the center turn lane and failing to drive within a single lane. The driver provided a breath test of 0.13%.
On Oct. 23, a trooper stopped a gray Subaru Impreza for speeding 48 mph in a 35 mph zone at Sixth Street and Webber Street in Wasco County. The driver claimed the trooper was stopping him for no reason, and called 911 to report that. The driver was not reporting an emergency. He was arrested and lodged for driving while suspended and improper use of 911.
On Oct. 25, a trooper took a report of a government license plate that was lost from a Coast Guard vehicle somewhere between Portland and Cascade Locks.
Four DUII arrests. In one incident on Oct. 25, troopers responded to a single vehicle roll over crash that was blocking the left and had debris all over. The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed. The first trooper arrived and found two females on the right shoulder and a male had fled. Both females were transported to MCMC. It was determined one of the females was driving. They were cited for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and assault III. In another incident, a trooper stopped a silver Kia Sedona on US 30 in Cascade Locks for being driven without headlights. The driver’s speech was slurred, there was an odor of alcohol coming from within the vehicle, and a bottle of vodka in plain view. The driver admitted to drinking alcohol, displayed multiple indicators of impairment, and provided a breath sample of 0.12%.
On Oct. 24, an ODFW employee contacted OSP Fish and Wildlife concerning a road struck deer a subject had reported on. The subject wanted a road struck salvage permit. It was learned the subject was a convicted felon. OSP contacted the subject and learned he dispatched the deer with a .22 caliber rifle, and that he was living in Washington, but purchased resident Oregon hunting and angling licenses. He received a criminal citation for felon in possession of a firearm and a violation citation for possession of a falsely applied for hunting license.
