Bingen-White Salmon Police, July 4-10
The following crime was reported, which resulted in arrests: Trespassing (two).
Notable incidents
Two adults were cited for trespassing in Bingen on July 7. One additional report of trespassing was taken July 4, also in Bingen.
Three thefts: Shoplifting of groceries was reported in one of the incidents.
Hood River Police, July 3-9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (six), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (eight), felon in possession of a weapon (one), harassment (one), obstructing (one), reckless driving (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (five), trespass (two) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Nine theft reports: Seven shoplifting incidents, stolen wallet with fraudulent use of credit card, and a catalytic converter.
Eight drug law citations: In one incident, a Hood River resident was lodged at NORCOR on charges of delivery of a fentanyl, possession of a fentanyl, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, delivery of heroin, possession of heroin, two counts of identity theft, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The Hood River resident was later sanctioned with a post-prison hold.
Six DUII arrests, all alcohol related: In one incident, a resident of Hood River was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, obstruction, and reckless driving. A subsequent breath test revealed the Hood River resident to have a blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
Four warrant arrests: In one incident, an adult male was lodged at NORCOR on charges of attempted delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of fentanyl, and an outstanding felony warrant issued by the Oregon State Parole Board.
The Dalles Police, July 8-15
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), escape (one), fraud (two), identity theft (two), parking violation (one), restraining order violation (one), sex abuse (one), theft (three), trespass (five) and warrant (22).
Notable incidents
Thirteen thefts: Incidents included multiple items from a home, gas can, four shoplifting reports and a car prowl. In one incident, several residences at a senior living center reported items missing from their rooms. In another, a male was lodged at NORCOR for two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of identity theft and two counts theft II. In another, a male was lodged at NORCOR for theft III and trespass I following a shoplifting incident.
The Kramer Field announcer’s booth was reported to have been burglarized.
A found bag with drug paraphernalia seized and taken to the police department for destruction July 10.
A firearm left in a motel room was picked up for safekeeping July 10.
A female was counseled for misuse of 911 after calling dispatch multiple times. She did not accept this and blamed her neighbor for the calls.
Officers responded to a report of a possible fentanyl overdose on July 13. The subject was revived by the reporting party after 10 minutes of CPR. The subject refused medical treatment.
A biking accident was reported July 14 at Webber and W. Sixth; a male stated he was crossing the street when a cyclist hit him.
Wasco County Sheriff, July 8-15
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Abandoned vehicle (one), assault (three), disorderly conduct (one), speeding (one), trespass (one) and unlawful use of cellphone while operating a vehicle (one).
Notable incidents
One hit and run: Mailboxes in a ditch and mail on the road were reported, with a mirror and car parts also in the ditch.
Five motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a driver reported to have fallen asleep; the vehicle was towed from I-84 at milepost 84 and an ambulance called to check both occupants. The vehicle was towed and the occupants given a ride. In another, a driver was given multiple citations after driving into a fence; the vehicle was towed.
Three thefts: Items include a vehicle and identity theft.
Deputies assisted with a grass fire in Tygh Valley July 8.
On July 8, deputies received a report of a male on whom other subjects were performing CPR after he went into the water at White River Falls. The patient was later reported to be breathing and conscious. Life Flight paramedics arrived and met the male at the bottom of the falls and he was loaded for flight to an unknown destination.
On July 12, deputies assisted OSP with a traffic stoop at I-84 exit 82 eastbound. The female was reported to be “very irate and screamed at officers the entire time.” OSP used force to arrest the female for reckless driving (103 mph) and deputies assisted with the arrest and escort to the OSP vehicle.
Oregon State Police
On July 8 at 4:07 p.m. on I-84 at milepost 60, a woman, her fiancé and a bridesmaid were eastbound in the left lane when a deer from the westbound lanes jumped the median. The vehicle struck the deer, which continued across the road and onto a hill, where it succumbed to its injuries. The vehicle continued a short distance and pulled over to the shoulder, were it lost the remainder of its coolant. The vehicle was towed, and the towing company gave the occupants a ride to their rehearsal dinner.
On July 14, OSP troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on US-197 north of Lone Pine Drive in The Dalles at 2:29 a.m. The female was taken to the hospital after it was reported she was having seizures; it was later noted she had blacked out from alcohol consumption. The female was reported to be belligerent at the hospital, cursing at staff and law enforcement. When she was advised she would be transported to NORCOR if cleared by the hospital, she struck a The Dalles Police Officer with a closed fist to the upper arm. BAC registered .18%. She was lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct II and harassment, and cited for no operator’s license and minor in possession of alcohol. The vehicle was towed.
