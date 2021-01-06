Wasco County Sheriff
Dec. 24-30
Agency assists:
Dec. 24 — I-84 at milepost 133 — Sherman County was reported to be in pursuit of a vehicle. Deputies assisted Oregon State Police in a high risk stop after the pursuit. The driver was already detained by the time Wasco County deputies arrived. Deputies cleared the vehicle with OSP. No use of force was reported.
Dec. 29 — Highway 197 at the Davis cutoff — It appeared as if a recycling truck lost part of a load of glass; broken glass and debris were reported to be all over the road. ODOT was dispatched and removed the debris.
Dec. 30 — Wasco County — Male cited and released by Medford police (felony manufacture of destructive device, felony possession of destructive device and criminal mischief II).
Animal calls:
Dec. 25 — Wamic Market Road, 56000 block — Dog yelping and barking reported. The owner was warned.
Dec. 25 — W. Adeline Way, 4700 block — Loose horses reported. The horses were caught and put back behind a fence.
Dec. 27 — Maupin — A train struck a cow about 8.5 miles south of Maupin. Train traffic continued.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 24 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
Dec. 25 — Mill Street, Maupin — Domestic dispute reported. A case number was taken for domestic assault IV and strangulation.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 24 — Webber Street, 200 block — Possible drugs found. The substance was tested for heroin and did not test positive. A piece of what could possibly have been suboxone was also recovered and matched to another piece found earlier.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 27 — S.E. Heimrich Street, Dufur — Unwanted subject reported.
Dec. 28 — Washington Street, 500 block — Broken window reported (criminal mischief).
Dec. 28 — Dry Hollow Road, 2100 block — Damage done to a parking lot reported (vandalism).
Dec. 28 — Fifteen Mile Creek — Illegal dumping reported.
Dec. 30 — Threemile Road, 57000 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 27 — The Dalles — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 25 — Sevenmile Hill and Mountain View Drive — A vehicle was reported to be in a ditch. The female driver was given a courtesy ride to her residence by deputies.
Dec. 25 — Highway 197 at milepost 1 — Multiple vehicles had slid off the road.
Dec. 25 — Cherry Heights Road, 5000 block — A vehicle slid off a roadway and into a ditch.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 29 — W. 12th, 3100 block — Male arrested on two felony warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
Dec. 30 — Wasco County — Out of control juvenile reported. The juvenile was later transported to a hospital, and then to NORCOR juvenile on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 24 — E. Wapinita Road, 8100 block, Maupin — Theft of a hog reported to have occurred in October.
Dec. 28 — Highway 216, 77000 block, Maupin — Theft of a gun reported. The gun has been missing since sometime at the beginning of September, when they were warned of possible evacuation due to wildfire.
Dec. 28 — Shaniko — Missing equipment and tools reported.
Dec. 30 — I-84 at exit 87 — Two vehicle crash reported. One vehicle rolled over and went over the edge of the road with several people in the car. No injuries were reported. Oregon State Police took the report. Deputies assisted in transporting occupants and their belongings to the OSP office to await a ride.
Other:
Dec. 24-30 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three welfare and/or mental health checks.
Dec. 24 — Sixth Street, 400 block, Maupin — Found cell phone reported, possibly related to recent break-ins.
Dec. 29 — W. Sunflower Street — Suspicious vehicle reported. Deputies contacted the occupant in the driver’s seat who displayed indicators of impairment. The male consented to field sobriety tests and it was determined he was not safe to operate a motor vehicle. There was no evidence to support the occupant having driven the vehicle. He was placed in the care of a family member, who also drove the occupant’s vehicle from the scene.
The Dalles Police
Dec. 24-30
Agency assists:
Dec. 25 — Shearer Street and E. 12th — Flames from a transformer reported. It was unknown if any residences had power outages. PUD arrived on the scene.
Dec. 26 — W. Hostetler Street, 700 block — Motorhome on fire reported. The motorhome was close to a house structure. The fire was knocked down. Officers assisted by providing traffic control.
Dec. 29 — The Dalles — Officers were contacted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office regarding an attempt to locate the owner of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that had happened in that county earlier in the morning. Officers were unable to locate the owner.
Dec. 29 — The Dalles — Officers were contacted by Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office regarding a vehicle that had been sitting in a pull off for several weeks.
Animal calls:
Dec. 28 — N. Old Dufur Road — Officers found two billy goats that had gotten tangled up and untangled them.
Dec. 29 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Aggressive dog reported. The owner was contacted.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 24 — W. Richland Court — Fight reported. Officers arrived and determined several individuals were involved in a physical altercation. A male was cited for harassment and criminal mischief II. The other fights were written up and forwarded to the DA for review.
Dec. 24 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 24 — W. Cascade Avenue — Male arrested for harassment and domestic assault IV.
Dec. 26 — Cherry Heights Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 26 — W. Richland Court — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 27 — The Dalles — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for misdemeanor domestic assault IV, causing another person to ingest a controlled substance without consent and strangulation.
Dec. 28 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 28 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
Dec. 29 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Dec. 29 — W. 16th — Disturbance reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 24 — W. Second, 300 block — Two males were issued trespass warnings.
Dec. 26 — W. Fourth, 200 block — Vandalism reported.
Dec. 27 — W. Sixth — Male warned for disorderly conduct for continuing to walk down the middle of icy roads, posing a hazard.
Dec. 27 — E. 14th, 600 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass II and criminal mischief II.
Dec. 27 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for trespass II after entering a business from which he had been previously trespassed.
Dec. 29 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Dec. 29 — Washington Street, 400 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Dec. 30 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A female was trespassed from a business. She had been previously trespassed but the business did not wish to pursue.
Dec. 30 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Male trespassed from a business and told if he returned, he would be arrested.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 24 — I-84 at exit 82 — Possible drunk driver reported to be weaving on a roadway and crossing white lines. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
Dec. 25 — E. 14th, 600 block — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing a vehicle into a house. BAC registered .14 percent. He was released to his mother.
Dec. 29 — Brewery Grade — Possible drunk driver reported. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 24 — W. Sixth and Cherry Heights Road — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 25 — E. 10th, 2400 block — Hit and run reported. An unknown vehicle hit another vehicle that was parked in a driveway and a garbage can knocked over.
Dec. 25 — N. Old Dufur Road and E. Richmond Street — Vehicle slid through an intersection and off the road, hitting a power pole. No significant damage was done to either the vehicle or the pole due to low speed. The vehicle was towed.
Dec. 25 — W. Fourth Street and W. Third Place — Motor vehicle accident reported. A large truck began to slide as it approached the intersection; another vehicle also began to slide and slid into the back of the truck. The truck then left the scene. The driver of the vehicle believed the driver of the truck may not have known he was hit due to the truck’s size and low speed on impact. The driver of the vehicle was instructed to report the crash to the DMV. He moved the vehicle to a safer spot and arranged for a tow.
Dec. 25 — W. Sixth and Chenowith Loop Road — A vehicle slid off the road and the driver believed it could be a hazard.
Dec. 25 — E. 14th and Jefferson — A vehicle slid off a driveway. Some passersby tried to help the driver move the vehicle but this caused the vehicle to fall further off the driveway and crashing into a fence. The driver was uninjured. The owner of the fence was advised of the situation.
Dec. 25 — Highway 195 at milepost 1 — Multiple vehicles reported to have slid off the roadway. Tow was en route.
Dec. 25 — E. Sixth and Trevitt — A vehicle slid backwards down a hill and jackknifed in the middle of the road.
Dec. 25 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Vehicle “spinning donuts” in a grassy area reported.
Dec. 25 — E. 10th, 800 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 26 — I-84 at exit 87 — Vehicle spun off the road. The driver said there was damage to the vehicle, but it was still drivable.
Dec. 26 — Hostetler Street — Erratic driver, trying to drive through someone’s snowman, reported. The vehicle was also doing donuts.
Dec. 28 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 28 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported. The suspect was cited.
Dec. 30 — W. Third, 100 block — Traffic crash reported. One party refused to exchange information. Law enforcement contacted both drivers and assisted with information exchanges. No damage was reported to either vehicle.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 25 — The Dalles — Male cited and released for a patrol violation (failure to appear for driving while suspended).
Dec. 26 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Male cited and released on an outstanding warrant.
Dec. 28 — Webber Street, 200 block — Female turned herself in on a warrant. She was cited and released.
Dec. 30 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited and released for warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 24 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of an iPad from a vehicle reported.
Dec. 25 — Federal Street, 900 block — Theft of items reported.
Dec. 25 — E. 11th, 400 block — Stolen snow blower valued at approximately $500 reported.
Dec. 25 — W. 25th, 1000 block — Theft reported.
Dec. 25 — W. Second — Theft III reported.
Dec. 26 — E. Second, 800 block — Male shoplifted a beer valued at $3.69.
Dec. 26 — Cherry Heights Road — Theft of items reported.
Dec. 26 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft III reported.
Dec. 26 — E. Seventh, 500 block — Stolen phone reported.
Dec. 27 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR after stealing items at a business from which he had been previously trespassed.
Dec. 28 — Lone Pine Road, 300 block — Vehicle stolen out of Seattle recovered in The Dalles.
Dec. 28 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft reported.
Dec. 28 — E. Ninth, 1700 block — Car prowl reported.
Dec. 28 — W. Sixth, 3300 block — Car prowl reported. There was damage to a vehicle and it was believed by the reporting party that a knife was stuck into the ignition in an attempt to start the vehicle.
Dec. 29 — E. 12th, 1400 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported. It appeared as if someone had tried to jam something into the ignition.
Dec. 29 — Vey Way, 900 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Dec. 30 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Two ramps used to unload boxes from trucks reported as stolen.
Dec. 30 — E. Ninth, 500 block — Car prowl reported.
Dec. 30 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was located in Klickitat County; the suspect fled. Bags were found inside the vehicle and the owner of the vehicle did not believe they were theirs.
Dec. 30 — E. Second, 400 block — Theft reported.
Dec. 30 — W. Seventh — Theft reported.
Other:
Dec. 24-30 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 81 welfare and/or mental health checks.
Dec. 24 — W. Sixth — Weapons denial reported for felony conviction (violation controlled substance).
Dec. 25 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. Officers preformed a welfare check.
Dec. 26 — W. 10th, 1300 block — Noise complaint reported. Officers asked tenants to turn down the music and they did.
Dec. 27 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Purse with syringes found. Officers picked up the paraphernalia (property).
Dec. 27 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject asked to be placed in a lockdown facility and was given a ride by officers.
Dec. 29 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — A small medical case of used needles was found by a subject who did not have the means to dispose of it properly. Officers picked up the case for destruction.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
Dec. 21-27
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 22 — White Salmon — Harassment reported.
Dec. 23 — Bingen — Officers assisted with a possible assault call.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 22 — Bingen — Officers assisted with a disorderly subject.
Dec. 22 — White Salmon — A sleeping subject was asked to leave a property.
Dec. 23 — White Salmon — Property damage reported.
Dec. 25 — White Salmon — Officers responded to a disorderly patient call.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 23 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout.
Dec. 23 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a traffic stop.
Dec. 25 — Bingen — Officers responded on a motor vehicle crash call.
Dec. 26 — White Salmon — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 21 — White Salmon — Vehicle prowl and theft of personal belongings reported.
Other:
Dec. 24 — Bingen — Officers assisted a subject requesting medical assistance.
Dec. 27 — Bingen — Juvenile problem reported. Subjects were returned home and parents advised.
Hood River Police
Dec. 20-26
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 26 — Second Street Overpass — Domestic assault IV reported to have occurred in Wasco County.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 24 — Cascade Avenue — Summers, Mont., resident issued a felony criminal citation for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 22 — Hood River — Local transient cited and released for criminal mischief II.
Dec. 26 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Local transient male arrested for disorderly conduct.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 20 — N. 13th, 0-100 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 21 — Hood River — Hit and run reported. An unknown subject ran over a stop sign.
Dec. 22 — Hood River — Officer responded to a non-injury crash involving two motor vehicles.
Dec. 23 — 12th Street, 1200 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. A truck hit a “do not enter” sign and knocked it over.
Dec. 25 — Hood River — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Dec. 25 — 13th Street — Abandoned vehicle towed due to inclement weather, poor road conditions and a general traffic safety issue.
Dec. 25 — Hood River — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 20 — Hood River — Out of state male cited for a failure to appear II warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 20 — Eugene Street, 700 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft III reported.
Dec. 21 — Wilson Street, 900 block — Suspect stealing mail out of multiple mailboxes reported. A suspect vehicle was identified.
Dec. 21 — Prospect Avenue, 200 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported. The vehicle had been left unlocked. The suspect stole Christmas presents from the vehicle.
Dec. 23 — Hays Drive, 3800 block — Officer dispatched to a potential burglary.
Dec. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Storage containers reported to have been broken into and items taken.
Dec. 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.
Commented