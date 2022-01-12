NORCOR, Dec. 30 to Jan. 6
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 1 — Mitchell Lavern McCafferty, 47, Parkdale, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and strangulation; released.
Jan. 1 — Jamie June McFall, 45, East Wenatchee, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Jan. 2 — Michael Joseph Sanino, 54, Arlington, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and a probation violation.
Jan. 6 — Daisy Galvan-Montanez, 21, Hood River, harassment and five parole violations.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 31 — Gregory Allen Ott, 62, The Dalles, two counts criminal trespass II and resisting arrest.
Jan. 6 — Edward Robert Schoch, 32, Portland, offensive littering and criminal mischief III; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 30 — Manaen Gonzalez Cruz, 40, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 30 — Abigail Rae Helseth, 22, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 30 — Deven Allyn McCanna, 37, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Jan. 1 — Fernando Lopez Santibanez, 31, Vancouver, Wash, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 5 — Justin Luehr, 36, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Jan. 5 — Brendon Todd Bailey, 19, Hood River, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Jan. 6 — Bryan James Hansen, 39, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 30 — Daniel Munoz Pedraza, 27, The Dalles, attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense), attempt to elude a police officer (foot) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Jan. 5 — Michael Merle Adams, 56, no city given, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Jan. 6 — Dakota James Christopher Glenn, 25, The Dalles, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 30 — Zachary Granville Jones, 42, Vancouver, Wash., misdemeanor fugitive from another state and contempt of court/violation of a restraining order.
Jan. 1 — Samantha Marie Solberg, 21, The Dalles, failure to appear I and theft II.
Jan. 2 — Ronald William Coleman, 48, Roy, Wash., felony fugitive from another state.
Jan. 4 — Brian Jeffery Harris, 45, The Dalles, failure to appear II; released.
Jan. 4 — Michael Miles, 37, The Dalles, post-prison supervision sanction.
Jan. 4 — Larry Switzler, 34, Warm Springs, four counts failure to appear II.
Jan. 5 — Mary Margaret Urieta, 36, The Dalles, five probation violations; released.
Jan. 5 — James Craig Stanley, 41, Shelton, Wash., felony fugitive from another state; released.
Jan. 6 — Robin Holly Rindfusz, 39, Fairview, post-prison supervision sanction.
Jan. 6 — Brandon Michael Triller, 26, Corvallis, probation violation.
Jan. 6 — Kevin Dwayne Hester, 37, Portland, US Marshals federal hold.
Jan. 6 — Rondre Laquzz Wells, 26, Portland, ICE federal hold.
Jan. 6 — Gustavo Alfonzo Lopez Rodarte, 37, Portland, ICE federal hold.
Jan. 6 — Kevin Robert McCarty, 36, Portland, US Marshals federal hold.
Jan. 6 — Robert James McCollum, 32, US Marshals federal hold.
Jan. 6 — Trace Allen Libel, 51, Portland, US Marshals federal hold.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 3 — Matthew David Edley, 40, The Dalles, burglary II, criminal trespass II, criminal trespass III and possession of burglar tools.
Jan. 3 — Kevin Lewis Oliver, 26, Goldendale, burglary II, criminal trespass II, criminal trespass III and possession of burglar tools.
Bingen-White Salmon, Dec. 27 to Jan. 2
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one) and driving while suspended (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes: Both were non injury and occurred in White Salmon.
Officers checked on a subject sleeping in a vehicle on Jan. 2 in White Salmon. The subject refused assistance.
The Dalles Police, Dec. 29 to Jan. 6
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), criminal mischief (one), driving uninsured (one), driving while suspended (one), failure to register as a sex offender (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (two), trespass (three), unlawful possession of a burglary tool (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Eleven thefts: Items included money, four shoplifting (two at Safeway, Fred Meyer, and Grocery Outlet), two vehicles in separate incidents, and items from a vehicle in three separate incidents (one was a firearm),
Four vehicles were reported to have been broken into in separate incidents; in another, three vehicles in a parking lot were broken into overnight.
Five burglaries: Incidents included a residence entered and items stolen, tools missing from a shed (back doors had been pried open), entry into a shop, and entry into a storage unit. In one incident, a male was lodged at NORCOR for burglary II, trespass II, criminal mischief III and unlawful possession of a burglary tool.
Ten motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a United States Postal Service truck was stuck in a ditch and had to be towed.
Officers received two separate calls regarding a male passed out on the side of the road in the 5000 block of Chenowith Creek Road on Dec. 30. The male was contacted and given a ride to a relative’s house. He was cited and released for failure to register as a sex offender.
A semi was stuck in the lane of travel due to ice; officers conducted traffic control while the driver chained up on Jan. 3. On Jan. 4, a possible wrong way driver was reported on W. Second/I-84 ramp; the driver was trying to turn around and no one was hit.
A subject reported the back window of their vehicle had appeared to be shot with a BB gun. Another subject reported all the windows of their vehicle had been broken out.
On Jan. 5, officers received a call from OSP advising of a high speed pursuit of a subject from Multnomah County; the vehicle was not yielding, but was not meeting pursuit policy, so OSP was following from a safe distance. Speeds were in excess of 100 mph, at one point logged as 121 mph. OSP believed the vehicle had exited into town. The vehicle was recovered and towed. The subject was later arrested for a warrant after officers received a tip that two suspicious people were on private property with a large bag. They were later located behind Cascade Square. Wasco County Sheriff’s Office was also notified.
Oregon State Police
On Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. on I-84 near milepost 63 in Hood River, an OSP trooper noticed a pickup enter the freeway without any headlights on. The pickup was swerving back and forth and nearly struck the guardrail at the bottom of the on ramp. The vehicle was stopped and the driver found to be impaired, with multiple empty cans of various alcoholic beverages inside. The driver was transported to NORCOR, where he consented to a breath test. BAC registered .16%. The driver was cited for driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to drive within an single lane and violation of open container law. He was released to a sober friend.
