Bingen-White Salmon Police
Feb. 1-6
Agency assists:
Feb. 4 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with an unruly patient (agency assist).
Animal calls:
Feb. 5 — White Salmon — Stray dog reported. The owner was notified.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 1 — Bingen — Domestic violence reported; verbal only.
Feb. 2 — Bingen — Harassment reported. Officer was unable to locate anyone in the area.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 2 — White Salmon — A subject was contacted regarding store mask policy.
Feb. 3 — White Salmon — Suspicious person reported. Officer was unable to locate anyone in the area.
Feb. 3 — Bingen — Trespass reported. The subject was gone prior to the arrival of officers.
Feb. 6 — White Salmon — Damaged tires reported .
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 4 — White Salmon — Male arrested for driving under the influence and hit and run.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 6 — White Salmon — Female arrested (wanted person).
Feb. 6 — Bingen — Male arrested (wanted person).
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 6 — White Salmon — Possible theft reported.
Other:
Feb. 1 — White Salmon — Found bicycle reported.
Feb. 4 — Bingen — A citizen was given a courtesy ride.
Feb. 6 — White Salmon — A wallet was found and returned to its owner.
Hood River Police
Jan. 31 to Feb. 6
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 1 — Oak Street — Portland female caused a disturbance at a local apartment complex. She was arrested for assault, as well as attempted strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief. She was lodged at NORCOR.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 3 — Industrial Drive, 600 block — A suspicious substance was found that was later determined to be methamphetamine. It was placed into evidence for destruction.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 31 — May Street, 2400 block — Transient male arrested for criminal trespass I. He was given a mandatory court date, cited and released.
Feb. 1 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Resident transient male arrested for criminal trespass II, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Center for Living responded for a mental health evaluation, and the male lodged at NORCOR.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 31 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Local male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered more than twice the local limit.
Jan. 31 — Highway 35 and Highway 30 — Officer observed a driver perform two separate violations. After contacting the driver, field sobriety tests were administered that the driver failed. The driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Feb. 3 — Rand Road — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and resisting arrest. BAC registered four times the legal limit.
Feb. 3 — Hood River — Stevenson resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Feb. 4 — Cascade Avenue — The Dalles resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and use of an invalid license.
Feb. 5 — Cascade Avenue — Lyle resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and a probation violation arrest warrant out of Wasco County Circuit Court. In the same incident, an Underwood resident was criminally cited for theft III.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 31 — Sixth and State — Two car traffic crash reported.
Feb. 5 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident arrested, cited and released on the charge of driving while criminally suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 2 — W. 12th, 1700 block — Male contacted regarding absconding his probation. He was cited in lieu of arrest with a new court date.
Feb. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Male arrested on a warrant.
Feb. 6 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop in which the driver was later cited and released on a statewide warrant. The driver was given a mandatory court date.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Transient male from the Portland area cited for theft II (shoplifting).
Feb. 2 — Prospect Avenue, 1800 block — Theft of a mountain bike from a garage reported.
Feb. 2 — Montello Avenue, 200 block — Stolen vehicle recovered in the Portland metro area. The vehicle was placed in the Hood River impound lot and the owner contacted.
Feb. 3 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Theft reported from a The Dalles resident. He met with another male to buy silver and gave him more than $3,400, but was never given silver in return.
Feb. 3 — Hobbs Road, 800 block — County deputies were not on duty for a possible burglary report in the county. City officers responded, located and detained the subject. The incident was turned over to on call deputies upon arrival.
Feb. 3 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer made contact with a White Salmon resident regarding theft.
Feb. 5 — 18th Street, 1100 block — Officer contacted a Hood River resident in regards to a theft from their property.
Other:
Feb. 3 — Wine Country Avenue, 3400 block — Possible gun reported to have been found in a wooded area; it was determined to be a pellet rifle and placed into evidence for destruction.
Hood River County Sheriff
Jan. 26 to Feb. 9
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 26 — Tucker Road, 2000 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Jan. 27 — Baseline Drive, Parkdale — A vehicle that was partially blocking the roadway was towed.
Jan. 28 — Riordan Hill and Frazier Drive — Non-injury traffic crash investigated.
Jan. 27 — Baseline Drive, Parkdale — A vehicle that was partially blocking the roadway was towed.
Jan. 28 — Riordan Hill and Frazier Drive — Non-injury traffic crash investigated.
Feb. 2 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Feb. 3 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 5 — Tucker Road near Orchard Road — Deputies responded to a multiple-vehicle crash. One vehicle fled the scene and was not located (misdemeanor hit and run).
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 27 — Eastside Road, 1700 block — Male arrested for violation of a release agreement and lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 3 — Parkdale — Juvenile male placed in custody for a warrant.
Feb. 7 — Cedar Drive, 3500 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a probation violation.
Search and rescue:
Feb. 2 — Parkdale — Deputy responded to a stranded motorist on Forest Service Road 640.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 26 — Quail Court, 1000 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.
Jan. 26 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Theft reported.
Jan. 29 — Highway 35 at milepost 100 — Car prowl reported.
Jan. 29 — S.W. Tahoma Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Feb. 1 — Tollbridge Park, Parkdale — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Feb. 1 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft of items from a vehicle reported.
Feb. 2 — Methodist Road, 1300 block — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Feb. 3 — Highway 35, 5300 block, Parkdale — Theft reported.
Other:
Jan. 30 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Lost child reported.
The Dalles Police
Feb. 5-11
Agency assists:
Feb. 6 — The Dalles — The Goldendale hospital reported a COVID vaccine freezer had broken down and requested dry ice if possible. Dispatch contacted a store to assist.
Feb. 10 — The Dalles — Dispatch received a call from a suicidal subject in California. The appropriate agency was advised.
Feb. 10 — Esther Way, 1700 block — Smoke in a residence reported. The source was unknown. All occupants were out of the house.
Feb. 10 — Second and Snipes — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a vehicle stop. A male failed to yield during the stop and was cited.
Feb. 10 — Kelly Avenue — Polk County requested assistance in locating a subject who had reported a juvenile runaway.
Animal calls:
Feb. 5 — E. 10th, 200 block — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter. The owner was notified.
Feb. 6 — W. 13th, 1400 block — A dog attacked another dog. Young kids were walking the dog that attacked and were counseled.
Feb. 8 — W. 10th and Snipes — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Feb. 8 — 10th and Morrel Drive — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Feb. 9 — Skyline Road — Animal welfare check requested.
Feb. 10 — E. Eighth Street, 800 block — Dog at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 5 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 5 — E. Second — Male lodged at NORCOR for assault IV, strangulation and harassment.
Feb. 5 — E. 13th — Disturbance reported.
Feb. 5 — W. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 5 — Bret Clodfelter Way — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 5 — E. Second — Harassment reported.
Feb. 5 — W. Ninth, 1000 block — Harassment reported.
Feb. 5 — Barge Way Road — Female cited and released for assault IV.
Feb. 6 — W. Ninth — Fight reported. Two males began beating on another male.
Feb. 6 — The Dalles — Harassment through social media reported.
Feb. 6 — F. Street — Male cited and released for harassment and minor in possession, and released to his brother.
Feb. 6 — E. 11th — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 7 — Lincoln Street — Harassment reported.
Feb. 7 — N. Old Dufur Road — Juvenile assaulting an adult reported. A report was ultimately taken for harassment.
Feb. 7 — W. Eighth — Domestic disturbance reported.
Feb. 8 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
Feb. 8 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Feb. 8 — Chenowith Street — Male lodged at NORCOR for harassment.
Feb. 8 — W. Pomona Street — Assault reported.
Feb. 9 — Cherry Heights Road — Assault reported.
Feb. 9 — The Dalles — Child crime (physical abuse) reported. A sergeant and detective were notified.
Feb. 9 — E. Ninth and Laughlin — Assault reported. One male was transported to the hospital for injuries. A report was submitted to the district attorney’s office.
Feb. 10 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Feb. 10 — W. Ninth — Disturbance reported.
Feb. 11 — E. 15th — Harassment reported.
Feb. 11 — W. First — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 6 — W. Second — Male cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 5 — W. 14th, 100 block — Trespass reported.
Feb. 6 — E. 14th, 2400 block — Trespass reported.
Feb. 6 — W. Second, 400 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Feb. 6 — W. Snipes Street, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported. A lock was broken on a storage unit.
Feb. 7 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male subject with a dog inside a store at the self-checkout, yelling at customers and harassing a checker. He was identified and trespassed by officers from the store.
Feb. 7 — Third and Court — Officer waved down by a person reporting a male walking in the road. Officers located the male and warned him of disorderly conduct.
Feb. 8 — Bardgeway Road — A male was trespassed from a property, but was refusing to leave. He had previously been given notice and this was the last chance for him to leave on his own. Officers stood by while the male collected his items and left the property.
Feb. 9 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Male trespassed from a property after refusing to leave because a business would not sell him beer due to his intoxication level.
Feb. 9 — W. Sixth, 500 block — Broken window reported (criminal mischief).
Feb. 9 — W. Second, 600 block — Campfire reported. Officers made contact with three males and advised they were trespassing and needed to extinguish the fire. They were additionally warned they would be cited for trespass if they returned. The males left the location after extinguishing the fire.
Feb. 10 — Madison Street, 400 block — Ongoing issue reported of someone dumping a lot of garbage into a private dumpster.
Feb. 10 — W. Eighth, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Feb. 11 — Bargeway Road — A female was trespassed from a property. Arrangements for other shelter were made by law enforcement and Center for Living.
Feb. 11 — W. Fourth, 200 block — Ongoing problem with graffiti reported.
Feb. 11 — W. Hostetler Street, 800 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 6 — Sixth and Mt. Hood — Male stopped for speeding and driving in the wrong lane of travel. He was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .19 percent. The vehicle was towed.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 5 — Highway 30/197 — A vehicle was towing another vehicle; that vehicle came unhooked (motor assist).
Feb. 8 — 10th and Cherry Heights — Officer assisted in pushing a vehicle off the road; the vehicle had died in the lane of travel.
Feb. 8 — E. 12th Street, 1100 block — A motor home and trailer were reported to in close proximity to a fire hydrant. Officers responded; the vehicle battery was dead. Officers gave the vehicle a jump and it moved along (parking problem).
Feb. 8 — Court Street, 900 block — Male contacted in his vehicle, where he was sleeping. The male stated he was sick. He was cited for violation driving while suspended and driving uninsured; a report was taken for a traffic crash, as there was minor damage to a victim vehicle.
Feb. 8 — W. 10th, 600 block — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 9 — Webber Street, 200 block — Traffic crash reported. One vehicle was towed.
Feb. 9 — W. 10th, 1700 block — Traffic crash reported.
Feb. 11 — Brewery Grade — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle was towed.
Feb. 11 — River Road, 2300 block — Semi truck hit and damaged a mailbox (traffic crash).
Feb. 11 — Brewery Grade — Traffic crash reported. A car was rear-ended by another car.
Feb. 11 — Third and Laughlin — Male warned for violation of the basic rule. His speed was within the speed limit but too fast for road conditions, as the vehicle was out of control when entering the roundabout.
Feb. 11 — Seventh and Case — A semi was reported to be stuck in the lane of travel. A law enforcement vehicle was struck while an officer attempted to contact the truck driver.
Feb. 11 — W. Sixth, 1900 block — Traffic crash reported. One driver was cited for no operator’s license and no insurance.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 5 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Weapons denial reported (misdemeanor domestic violence).
Feb. 7 — E. Second, 3500 block — Four subjects were contacted; one was cited for violation of a release agreement and transported to his mother’s house. Another was evicted from a room and charged for damages to the wall and bedding.
Feb. 7 — E. Third, 200 block — Male cited and released for a parole violation.
Feb. 7 — W. Second, 400 block — Male arrested on a Wasco County Circuit Court statewide misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear (theft III).
Feb. 8 — W. Sixth, 2400 block — Male issued arrest citations from three different counties (Lincoln County, Polk County and Marion County).
Feb. 10 — Court Street, 700 block — Male cited and released on a failure to appear warrant.
Feb. 10 — Webber Street, 200 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on a failure to appear warrant (misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer).
Feb. 10 — Webber Street — Female lodged at NORCOR on a failure to appear warrant out of Wasco County (disorderly conduct II).
Feb. 11 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported by a subject who was in The Dalles from another state.
Feb. 11 — W. Sandy Lane, 1200 block — Male cited and released on a Multnomah County warrant.
Feb. 11 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited for a warrant.
Feb. 11 — W. Floral Court, 700 block — Male cited for a Washington County failure to appear warrant (contempt of court).
Feb. 11 — E. 12th, 1100 block — A male was contacted by officers after receiving a welfare check request. The male reported being cold and needing place to stay. He also had a failure to appear warrant out of Hood River. The male was given a ride to a place to stay and cited for the warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 5 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Theft I reported. The suspect was stopped in the parking lot and left the cart full of items.
Feb. 8 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Theft of alcoholic lemonade beverages reported. The reporting party asked that, if found, the juvenile male suspects be trespassed from the property.
Feb. 9 — Court Street, 200 block — Burglary reported. A male was attempting to kick in a front door after being asked to leave. The male fled from officers but was ultimately detained and counseled on his behavior.
Feb. 10 — Court Street, 900 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Feb. 10 — W. Ninth, 100 block — A male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for burglary I.
Feb. 11 — W. Sixth Street, 900 block — Prowler reported. A truck was broken into and items stolen.
Other:
Feb. 5-11 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 38 mental health calls and 12 welfare checks.
Feb. 7 — Vey Way, 900 block — Officers made contact with a group and advised them to keep the noise level down. They agreed.
Feb. 8 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Feb. 8 — Boat Basin — Two juvenile males issued citations for curfew violations.
Feb. 9 — The Dalles — Law enforcement received a call regarding a subject attempting to run into traffic on the highway. An officer transported the subject to the hospital after jumping into traffic and making several suicidal statements. CFL was notified. Wasco County Sheriff’s Office was also notified.
Feb. 9 — E. 16th — Missing juvenile reported.
Feb. 9 — E. 13th — Missing juvenile reported. Officers located the juvenile and returned the subject home.
Feb. 9 — E. Ninth, 500 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Feb. 11 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. Officers made contact with the subject, who advised they no longer felt like harming themselves. The subject agreed to speak with Center for Living.
Wasco County Sheriff
Feb. 5-11
Agency assists:
Feb. 5 — Dufur Valley Road, 79000 block, Dufur — A tree fell onto a power line, causing it to smoke. Deputies located the tree, which was large and blocking the roadway. The road department responded; the electric company turned off the power to the pole. Dufur Fire responded.
Feb. 5 — Highway 97 at milepost 69 — A female was reported to be not breathing after an overdose. Medics were called. The reporting party called back to say the female woke up and no longer wanted a medic.
Feb. 6 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Deputies assisted with a medical call. A female was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and her husband wanted to follow, but was told it was unsafe for him to drive because he was very emotional. Deputies offered a ride but he refused; he did not know where the hospital was located, so deputies drove to the hospital and he followed behind.
Feb. 7 — Morgensen Road and State Road, Mosier — A large tree fell across the road. The road department was called.
Feb. 10 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Oregon State Police advised of three racing vehicles on the highway. The city was also advised.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 8 — Shaniko — Extra patrol was requested due to threats.
Feb. 8 — Boyd Loop Road, Dufur — Disturbance reported.
Feb. 9 — E. Highway 216 — Disturbance reported.
Feb. 9 — Webber Street — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 5 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block, Maupin — Trespass reported.
Feb. 5 — E. Highway 216, 82000 block, Maupin — Criminal mischief reported.
Feb. 8 — W. Eighth, 3800 block — Trespass reported.
Feb. 10 — Carroll Road and Digger Road, Mosier — Someone dumping on private property reported. Identifiable items were located with an address in Washington, as well as syringes (offensive littering).
Feb. 11 — Mountain View Drive — Disorderly conduct reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 8 — W. Highway 216 — Vehicle pulled over for driving under the influence of intoxicants. A driver took off running on foot.
Feb. 8 — Highway 197 at milepost 9 — Female issued a criminal citation for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing her vehicle into a ditch. Oregon State Police handled the crash.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 5 — N.E. Akin Street, Dufur — Scam reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 5 — W. Emerson Street — Two small, unlicensed dirt bikes weaving through traffic reported.
Feb. 7 — Highway 26 at milepost 65 — A semi went off the road and into a snowbank.
Feb. 7 — Fifteenmile and McCoy Road — Abandoned vehicle towed.
Feb. 8 — Discovery Drive / W. 30 — Driving complaint reported. A vehicle was tailgating another vehicle. Deputies were unable to locate.
Feb. 10 — E. Highway 30, Rowena — Traffic crash reported. Two males fled a vehicle. The vehicle was towed. Oregon State Police also responded.
Feb. 11 — Highway 197 at milepost 8 — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle slid off the road.
Feb. 11 — W. Highway 30 — Non-injury traffic crash reported. A vehicle went off the road.
Feb. 11 — Third and Union — Three car traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 5 — Pine Hollow Lakeside Resort, Tygh Valley — Probation violation reported.
Feb. 8 — Portland — Portland Police reported a male in their custody on a Wasco County warrant. He was cited and released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 9 — Smock Road, 54000 block, Tygh Valley — Possible burglary/trespass reported.
Feb. 11 — S. Dea Road, 200 block, Tygh Valley — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle had been towed by Oregon State Police; the owner was advised of the location for recovery.
Other:
Feb. 5-11 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to two mental health calls and two welfare checks.
