Bingen-White Salmon Police, Jan. 30 - Feb 5
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (two).
Notable incidents
An assault was reported in Bingen, with ongoing investigation.
An individual was trespassed in White Salmon.
A TV was listed as an item of found property in Bingen.
Hood River Police, Jan. 29 - Feb. 4
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (three), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Four DUII arrests. In one incident, a vehicle was pulled over for speeding. After contacting the driver, several signs of impairment were observed. The driver failed field sobriety tests as well as a breath test, and was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Three warrant arrests.
Three mental health calls for service.
Two theft reports, both shoplifting incidents at Cascade Farm and Outdoor. One theft report was in excess of $1,000; the other in excess of $3,000.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury. Locations include May and 12th streets and Napa Auto Parts parking lot.
Officers, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, apprehended a person actively shooting from a residence.
Officers responded to an unattended death.
The Dalles Police, Feb. 3 - 9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (two), DUII (one), possession of a controlled substance (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (three), trespass (three), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs. In one incident, an 8-year-old was in the road on W. Seventh when a car hit his shoulder.
Three motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, a driver struck two parked vehicles at 10th and Jefferson.
A trailer caught fire on W. Sixth, possibly due to an electrical issue as the owner was working on getting it repaired. The trailer burnt and a neighboring residence was singed.
Two overdoses reported. In one incident, the person was not breathing when the reporting party performed chest compressions. An officer arrived and administered three doses of narcan. Due to the quick medical response and narcan, the overdosed person revived.
Three stolen vehicles were reported.
One burglary reported. The suspect was located inside the reporting party’s basement, and arrested for burglary on the spot.
Twelve thefts reported. Items included purse, blue mountain bike, firearm (two incidents), shoplifting (two incidents), license plates, tarps, bank / credit card fraud, ID theft. In one incident, a person was seen taking a chicken coop from a business on W. Sixth Street. The person loaded the coop into a truck and drove off on 10th Street. Officers made contact with the suspect, who admitted to taking the chicken coop and also to a previous chicken coop theft, whereupon they were arrested for theft. In another incident, two people stole the doors off a burned out / abandoned trailer parked at the dead end of W. Second, removed the lug nuts and were in the process of stealing the wheels when the owner interrupted them and they ran away.
A car was broken into and items stolen.
A driver parked on the boat ramp, and his vehicle ended up in the river. The vehicle was pulled out of the river by a helpful citizen who was launching their boat at the time. The driver was warned for parking on the boat ramp.
Three pills, possibly oxycodone mixed with fentanyl, where found on the floor at a business on Mt. Hood Street and retrieved by officers.
Eighteen animal calls were recorded. Reported incidents included possible animal abuse, escaping pit bulls, road-killed deer, dogs at large, barking dogs, ongoing issue with border collie getting out and pooping in yard, dog with possibly too-tight collar.
Wasco County Sheriff, Feb. 6 - 10
Notable incidents
One hit and run. In one incident, the reporting party was coming down Cherry Heights Road when they were sideswiped by a pickup, takning their mirror completely off.
A person was cited for residing on Forest Service land.
Two animal calls. A dog was lodged at Home At Last.
Oregon State Police, Feb 3 - 8
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (five), fail to report (one), offensive littering (one), reckless driving (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes, both injury. In one incident, a blue commercial motor vehicle with trailer was eastbound on Highway 26 at milepost 70 when it crashed into a snowbank and overturned. The truck, trailer, and trailer cargo of pears blocked all eastbound lanes. The driver was assisted out of the vehicle and transported by AMR to a landing zone for Life Flight with serious injuries, and flown by helicopter to a trauma center in Portland. In another incident, a Toyota 4Runner was southbound on SR 35 near milepost 64, negotiating a curve, when it started to fishtail on the icy roadway. The Toyota over-corrected and hit a snowbank, rolling onto the driver’s side.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, troopers responded to a head on crash with a reported impaired driver. The trooper arrived and found the driver leaning against their vehicle. The driver denied any medical assistance,heir speech was slurred and thick, and they had an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from their person, and they were unable to stand unaided. The driver later consented to a breath test with a BAC of 0.19%.
On Feb. 8, a trooper responded to a report of a stolen commercial motor vehicle trailer on I-84. They located the trailer near milepost 47 and stopped it at milepost 56. The driver had a civil dispute with the owner of the trailer. The trailer’s stolen report was confirmed with Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was recovered and towed.
A vehicle was stopped for going 20 mph over the speed limit. The driver was misdemeanor suspended, had an old ID card with the wrong address, had failed to install an IID and had no proof of ownership or insurance on the car. The driver was issued several citations.
On Feb. 8, a trooper was stationary on I-84 checking vehicle speeds when a silver Honda Civic passed by at a high rate of speed, passing a commercial motor vehicle. The Honda was checked out with rear and front RADAR at 90/65 mph. When the Trooper merged onto the interstate the Honda rapidly accelerated. The trooper attempted to overtake the Honda but was unable to gain on it even traveling at 120, as it was passing multiple other passenger cars and commercial motor vehicles at speeds well over 100 mph. The Honda was later called in by an anonymous caller in Mosier, and when located was warm and the motor was still “ticking.” The driver was taken into custody for reckless driving.
On Feb. 7, a trooper stopped a dark gray Audi Q5 SUV off Exit 69 in Mosier for speeding 80 mph in a 65 mph zone and making an unlawful lane change. The driver stopped on US 30 near Rock Creek Road. Before the trooper could make contact, the driver eluded east on US 30 at a high speed. The plate on the Audi returned stolen out of Oregon City. The vehicle was not pursued. The vehicle hot sheet was checked and there were no Audi SUVs reported stolen. There are no leads to follow up on at this time.
