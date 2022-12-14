Bingen-White Salmon Police, Nov. 28 to Dec. 4
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicle crashes, no injuries reported, all in White Salmon.
An ongoing assault investigation was recorded in White Salmon.
An ongoing fraud investigation was recorded in White Salmon.
An adult male was trespassed in Bingen.
Two animal calls recorded.
Hood River Police, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), hit and run (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (two), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Five warrant arrests. In one incident, a Washington resident was lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding criminal warrant issued out of Multnomah County.
Four theft reports. Stolen license plates, stolen vehicle, internet rental scam, and shoplifting. In one incident, a woman was arrested on charges of shoplifting, identity theft, two warrants and resisting arrest.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident of The Dalles was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. In another incident, a driver war arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and a passenger was issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol.
Two forgery reports. Victims are local business owners.
Two hit and run reports. In one incident, a motorist ran over the foot of a pedestrian and left the scene.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury. Locations include 30th and Talon and 22nd and May.
A resident male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of domestic assault and criminal mischief.
An abandoned bicycle found in the 300 block of Oak Street was secured for safekeeping.
The Dalles Police, Dec. 2 - 9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), attempted vehicle theft (one), disorderly conduct (one), theft (two), trespass (four), warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Thirty-one motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, a vehicle went through a fence and into a yard on Hostetler Street. In another incident, a northbound vehicle slid through a stop sign on Trevitt and struck another vehicle, which was eastbound through the intersection. The second vehicle slid into a third, which was eastbound on 10th. The first driver was cited for driving uninsured and fail to obey stop sign. In another incident at the same location, a gray Dodge Durango was heading west when a white Jetta lost control in the snow, causing it to hit the rear panel of the Durango. Four cars slid into utility poles.
Five hit and runs reported. In one incident, a silver Ford Focus hit garbage cans, then a building on E. 14th Street. In another, a mirror was ripped off a parked Chevy Cobalt. In another, a city stop sign was struck.
Ten thefts reported. Incidents included two tires, neon signs and equipment worth approximately $15,000, boots, phone along with credit cards and ID, bag, shopping bags, $60 cash along with two sets of keys and a pillow. In one incident, a subject attempted to steal a truck at The Dalles Post Office. A person tried to assault a postal worker, and was subsequently chased by postal workers down Third / Pentland to Mill Creek Bridge. An officer got the subject at taser point and detained them. They were arrested for attempted theft of a vehicle. In another incident, a package from Costco was taken from a front step and replaced by an empty delivery box, also stolen from another address.
One robbery reported.
Two burglaries reported. A phone was taken from a residence on W. Seventh. In another incident, a business on E. 10th was broken into and the cash register taken.
One stolen vehicle reported.
One unattended death occurred.
One possible overdose was reported.
One missing person was reported.
Nine animal calls. Dogs at large (one lodged at Home At Last), barking dogs, lost dog, ongoing issue with pitbull jumping fence.
What appears to be an elk bone was picked up on Dry Hollow to be disposed of.
Wasco County Sheriff, Dec. 2 - 9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: No contact order violation (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Six motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries. In one incident, a vehicle slid into a tree due to road conditions. Two other vehicles rolled over. In another incident, a vehicle went over the bank on Browns Creek and was pulled out with a tractor. In another incident, a truck was stuck on the center median of I-84 near milepost 84 eastbound, and had to be towed.
A semi truck went off the roadway on Carroll Road in very icy conditions and blocked one lane. A two truck arrived to assist and also slid off the roadway. The road department assisted with traffic control while the tow crew got the trucks out and towed the semi away.
One DUII. A vehicle rolled over on State Road / Marsh Cut Off Road, deploying airbags. Two other vehicles were involved. The driver and passenger were located and the driver cited and released for DUII with a BAC of .25%.
One stolen vehicle.
One unattended death occurred.
Thirteen animal calls. Roaming dogs, cold barking dogs, missing dogs, dog bite, ongoing issue with water for cattle being turned off and gate left open. In one incident, a black horse was walking in the middle of the road west of Marsh Cut Off. Officers were able to catch the horse and place it inside a fenced Forest Service area. In a later call, a black mare with one white foot appeared in a cow pasture near Marsh Cut Off Road. The owner was located.
Oregon State Police, Dec. 2 - 9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), fail to carry and present an operator’s license (one), reckless driving (one).
Notable incidents
Twelve motor vehicle crashes, one injury:
In one incident, a Spokane Valley resident was eastbound on I-84 in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup just east of Biggs Junction. The driver stated she was going about 60 mph on the snow and ice covered roads when the vehicle started sliding. The driver lost control and the Toyota spun around in a circle, then smashed into the median and came to rest facing west in the eastbound fast lane. The driver was belted and uninjured, and drove the vehicle on to Rufus.
In another incident, a white Jeep Wrangler was southbound on SR 35 when it lost control on ice, struck a snow bank, and slowly tipped over onto its side.
In another incident, a Georgia resident was eastbound on I-4 in a Mercedes when he looked down for his coffee. When he looked back up he panicked and over-corrected. The car began fishtailing and the driver lost control. The Mercedes struck the center median and flattened the left front tire. The driver was able to bring the vehicle safely to a stop on the shoulder, and an officer assisted him with changing the tire.
In another incident, a Miami resident was eastbound on I-84 in a Freightliner semi truck in snowy conditions. The driver took his foot off the gas and the rearmost trailer began to fishtail. The vehicles jackknifed, and all three vehicles slid off the freeway where the rearmost trailer tipped onto its side.
A white Freightliner semi and trailer was westbound on I-84 near milepost 216 when a black GMC Denali pulling a white cargo trailer attempted to pass it and they collided. The GMC then struck the median. Both drivers claimed the other was at fault, and their was not enough evidence to determine who failed to maintain their lane.
A single vehicle crash occurred on US-197 at the intersection of SR-216. A brown Toyota Landcruiser was south when a white Ford pickup failed to yield the right of way. The driver of the Landcruiser swerved to avoid a crash, rolled into the ditch and struck a street sign, damaging it.
A single vehicle crash occurred when a black Nissan Sentra, going too fast for conditions, lost control in the snow. The Nissan spun around and struck a tree.
A white Cadillac El Durado was eastbound on I-84 near milepost 88 when it veered from the slow lane and into the center concrete barrier. The Cadillac rolled onto its top and came to an uncontrolled rest in the slow lane facing southbound. Both the driver and passenger were removed by EMS personnel and transported to the hospital.
One hit and run: On Dec. 3, a couple vehicles were involved in a road rage incident on I-84 just west of The Dalles. A 30-year-old Washington resident and his girlfriend were westbound in the left lane in a white Chevy Cruze. A 58-year-old woman and her husband were westbound in the right lane in a blue Nissan Versa. Following the road rage incident the Chevy side-swiped the Nissan. The passenger in the Chevy photographed the Nissan then took off at over 100 mph. The Nissan attempted to catch the Chevy at 90 mph but could not. They took a videotape of the Chevy and called 911 to report the hit and run. At the time, an officer was on a traffic stop with at exit 69. The Chevy exited and drove into Mosier. There it switched drivers then called 911. The Nissan stopped in front of the officer’s traffic stop and flagged them down. The actual driver of the Chevy Cruze was issued a citation for not having a valid driver’s license and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
One DUII. An ODOT employee reported a sedan almost hit him head-on near the interchange of Highway 30 and exit 82. The gray Toyota Yaris was observed driving west on Highway 30, in the wrong lane. A trooper was covering a crash about one mile away at the time. The vehicle approached the crash driving in the wrong lane of travel. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and exhibited red and glassy eyes, slurred words, lack of finger dexterity, and an inability to follow simple directions and was unable to stand without assistance. The driver had visibly urinated himself and smelt of alcohol and urine. He was unable to perform field sobriety tests due to his high level of impairment. He was arrested and a warrant for blood was executed. The driver was issued violation citations for fail to driver within lane, fail to wear a seatbelt and open container of alcohol. He was issued criminal citations for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.
A subject was contacted duck hunting on the Columbia River. On inspection of his license, he did not have the Nonresident Game Bird Validation, but had other license and tag options he wouldn’t use. He was warned for not having his Nonresident Game Bird Validation and one duck was seized. The duck will be inspected and possibly donated to a wildlife clinic.
Commented