Note: To protect privacy, we do not publish statistics on sexual and domestic violence, suicide attempts or juvenile runaways.
Hood River Sheriff, June 1 - July 31
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Attempted assault (one), attempt to elude (one), disorderly conduct (one), domestic assault (one), DUII (six), harassment (two), interfere with making a police report (one), menacing (two), parole violation (one), possession of controlled substance (two), reckless driving (one), reckless endangering (one), strangulation (two), warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Two search and rescues. In one incident, Hood River Sheriff deputies and Hood River crag rats searched for and found a lost hiker on the Ruckel creek trail on June 11. In another incident, a SAR was conducted to assist an injured hiker near Tamanawas Falls.
Deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a train in Cascade Locks on July 19.
Two unattended deaths were reported.
A deputy responded to the Hood River boat ramp regarding an injured water recreationist on July 8.
Three misdemeanor hit and runs were noted.
Sixteen vehicle crashes occurred, four with injuries. In one incident, a deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash at a gas station near Pine Grove. One passenger was transported to the emergency room for injuries.
A missing person report was taken in the area of Sherwood Campground on July 5.
Two restraining order violations were reported.
Twenty-three thefts reported. Incidents included theft by deception, theft from building, identity theft (four incidents), theft from motor vehicle (eight incidents), shoplifting, laptop, bicycle, and a license plate. In one incident, a purse was stolen from an Odell resident. Two suspects attempted to utilize the victim’s numerous credit cards in the hours after the theft, in stores in both Hood River and Klickitat counties.
An attempted fraud was reported in Hood River on July 6.
Five stolen vehicle reports. In one incident, a trailer was reported stolen from White River Snow Park on July 16.
Three stolen vehicles were recovered. In one incident, a stolen vehicle was recovered from Country Club Road.
Two burglaries. In one incident, deputies took a report of a business in Cascade Locks being broken into during the early morning of June 7.
Three reports of unlawful entry into motor vehicles were taken. In one incident, a vehicle was vandalized in Cascade Locks.
On June 7, deputies attempted a traffic stop near Highway 35, and the subject eluded.
One criminal mischief report.
Hood River Police, July 23 - 29
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Altering identification of a firearm (one), carrying a concealed firearm (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), trespass (two), unlawful entry into motor vehicle (one), unlawful possession of a firearm (two), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Five DUII arrests. In one incident, a 16-year-old was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. In another incident, a resident of White Salmon was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. A subsequent breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit.
An unattended death occurred.
Three theft reports. Items include a tarp, wallet from a vehicle, and marijuana from a vehicle.
Two disorderly conduct arrests. In one incident, two Hood River residents were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, after being involved in an altercation on a public street. In addition, one of the residents was charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Two vehicle crashes, both non-injury. In one incident, a driver was given a verbal warning for failure to maintain lane, after hitting a freeway barrier twice.
Officers arrested and lodged a non-resident person at NORCOR on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and altering identification of a firearm.
An employee of an assisted living home reported another employee intentionally struck them with a door.
The Dalles Police, July 28 - August 4
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (three), harassment (two), resisting arrest (one), resisting arrest (one), theft (one), trespass (five), violation of restraining order (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
One hit and run.
Two vehicle crashes, one with injuries. In one incident, two vehicles collided on Seventh Street. One came to rest on its side. In another incident, a motorcycle crashed on Washington Street, resulting in injuries.
Six theft reports. Incidents included shoplifting, a green bike, wallet, identity theft, a scam involving a computer virus, and packages off a porch.
A counterfeit $20 bill was used at a business on Second Street.
A stolen license plate was recovered.
Forty-seven mental health calls were recorded.
Three calls were received regarding a naked person who walked from Brewery Grade to the river and jumped in.
An individual was transported to a hospital for mental issues after an interaction with officers escalated and the person was tased.
A person was cited for defecating in the bushes near Union Street.
Twenty-four animal calls were recorded. Dogs at large, lost dog, cat on dog attack, “hot dog” in car, cats attacking cats, calf on the loose, barking dog and alleged dog bite.
Wasco County Sheriff, July 28 - August 4
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Domestic assault (one), elude (one), possess stolen vehicle (one), reckless endangering (one), strangulation (one), unauthorized use of motor vehicle (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
A fifteen-acre fire was reported on Roberts Market Road on Aug. 2. Two homes were threatened. Farmers set to fighting the fire with flatbeds and tankers, and had a pretty good handle on it, according to deputies. It was mostly out roughly 40 minutes after being reported.
A single-story RV caught fire near Sandlin road. The RV was fully involved in fire when deputies arrived, a reporting party stated it was spreading to trees. Deputies cleared after a fire crew arrived.
One pursuit. A black sedan was stolen from Rainbow Tavern in Maupin. The vehicle had already been reported stolen in a previous incident. The vehicle struck a fence, left Maupin and was located and pursued near Bear Springs. The sedan was noted going at speeds of 80 to 85, and reportedly attempted to run OSP vehicles off the road. Spikes were attempted multiple times. The vehicle reached the top of Tygh Ridge approximately an hour after the theft was reported, and proceeded down the wrong lane of travel before reaching Dufur, were the driver was taken into custody for unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possess stolen vehicle, felony attempt to elude, reckless endangering, and warrant.
One vehicle crash. A streetbike wrecked on Browns Creek Road after colliding with a deer. Two people were involved, one of whom had injuries.
A vehicle theft was reported from Dry Hollow.
A stolen vehicle was recovered in Maupin.
A fraud report was taken after more than $1,000 was taken from the reporting party’s bank account.
Two theft reports. A wallet and social security funds.
Five animal calls were recorded. All involved dogs at large.
Oregon State Police, July 28 - August 3
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (six), reckless driving (three).
Notable incidents
Four vehicle crashes, one injury. In one incident, a Ford Mustang with a family driving back to California was southbound on U.S. 197 approaching Tygh Valley when a Chevy Colorado, operated by an 81-year-old Tygh Valley resident, attempted to pull out from Tygh Valley Road onto U.S. 197 without seeing the Ford Mustang. According to multiple witnesses, the Chevy pulled out right in front of the Ford and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. The right front of the Ford struck the left front of the Chevy, breaking the wheel off the axle. The 16-year-old rear passenger of the Mustang was lying down unbelted, and had minor injuries from flying into the back of the front passenger seat. The front passenger was injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the Ford was cited for no operator’s license. The driver of the Chevy was cited for fail to obey a traffic control device.
Six DUII arrests. In one incident, a Washington resident was arrested for DUII and reckless driving, after providing a breath sample of 0.12%. In another, a trooper stopped a vehicle for multiple lane violations. The driver was obviously impaired but denied consuming alcohol. They performed poorly on tests and were arrested for DUII and reckless driving. A search warrant for blood was granted, the truck towed, and a 9mm Beretta handgun seized for safekeeping.
One vehicle theft reported. A Honda Accord was taken from Memaloose rest area.
OSP troopers and Wasco County Sheriff deputies responded to a fight at the Rainbow Tavern in Maupin. Five to six people were involved, according to the reporting party. The suspect was located at Maupin City Park and placed under arrest for assault IV.
A person called in to report they had found a dead doe that appeared to have been shot. A fish and wildlife trooper responded and inspected the deer. No suspects or evidence were located at the scene.
Commented