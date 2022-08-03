Bingen-White Salmon Police, July 18 – 24
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one).
Notable incidents:
Theft (one): A backpack was taken.
Hood River Police, July 17 – 23
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), drug law violation (two), reckless driving (one), trespass (two), warrant (two).
Notable incidents:
Twelve theft reports: Items included kiteboarding gear, driver’s license, sweatshirt, wallet, three incidents of shoplifting, three incidents of stolen vehicles, two incidents of vehicles being entered, wallets stolen, and credit cards used at local retailers. Vehicles stolen were from an apartment complex, private residence, and Cascade Commons parking lot. One of the vehicles was later recovered in Skamania County.
Five DUII arrests, three involving controlled substances. Substances included marijuana (two incidents) and an incident involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Three motor vehicle crashes, one with injuries. In one incident, a driver unfamiliar with the area was traveling south on 13th Street and hit a vehicle in the left lane while attempting to to turn onto A Street from the right lane. The driver admitted the fault at the scene and was checked out by EMS for reported injuries.
Two trespassing arrests: A transient male was trespassed from the Heights Shell Station. In a separate incident, a transient male was trespassed from Cascades Commons Shopping Center.
Two warrant arrests, both residents of Hood River.
Officers responded to seven animal control requests, including three “hot dog” calls for service.
Officers arrested a Hood River man on charges of domestic assault IV.
The Dalles Police, July 22 – 29
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Thefts (two), hit and run (one), warrant (three), menacing (one).
Notable Incidents:
Three hit-and-runs were reported.
One motor vehicle crash: In one case a vehicle drove off the road and hit a power pole, taking out the wire and causing power to go out. The driver was cited for traffic violations and hit and run.
One incident of vandalism was reported: Spray paint was applied to the outside of a building on Pomona Street, on July 28.
Nine thefts were reported: Items included a cat converter, cellphone, fishing gear, gear from a boat including a battery charger which started a small fire when it was removed from the trolling motor batteries, survival gear, and wallet.
Two burglaries were reported.
One injured deer was located and dispatched.
A large piece of stainless-steel farm or construction equipment, potentially a hopper of some sort, fell off a flatbed truck near Webber St. on July 26 and was collected by police.
Some money was found outside Allen’s Food Center on July 28, with fentanyl pills inside.
Wasco County Sheriff, July 22 – 29
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Theft (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents:
One hit-and-run: In an incident at The Dalles Country Club on July 22, a drunk driver smashed into a car and fled the scene, leaving behind a dead rattlesnake with “blood all around,” a slashed tire and a gas tank that had been broken into.
One incident of vandalism: A motorhome was gone through, and a vehicle mangled, near Rock Creek reservoir on July 22.
Five motor vehicle crashes, one possible injury.
Two burglaries were reported: Stolen items included handfuls of stuff from a house. In another incident, a boat and some tires were taken from a property on Mill Creek Road on July 27.
Four thefts: Items included firewood, an extension ladder, and wallet/credit cards, which were charged by the thief.
Four fires: Officers responded to a brush fire near I-84, exit 88. Officers also responded to a brush fire at a marijuana grow site on Walters Road on July 23; the owner stated they hit a rock while mowing, and the officer observed a smoking burn barrel in the vicinity. A grass fire was also reported near Foley Lakes. Another fire burned about 2 acres near Dodson/Threemile road on July 26.
An assault was reported on Irvine Street on July 27, which resulted in injury when two people entered the reporting party’s house and attacked them and another person. No weapons were involved.
An ongoing issue with a cow regularly destroying a neighbor’s lawn was reported July 22.
Three mules or donkeys were reported running free near Highway 216 on July 27, creating a potential traffic hazard.
A juvenile osprey was reported on the ground and apparently injured on July 27, in Maupin City Park. The reporting party expressed concern that people wanted to help the osprey and might accidentally cause the bird more harm. It then flew away before ODFW could be dispatched.
One injured deer was located and dispatched.
A pack of six to eight dogs was reported running along the railroad near Celilo Village on July 28.
On July 24, campers reported finding a half-buried rock tied to a slightly odorous bag containing what appeared to be a birthing kit, containing something flesh-colored.
Oregon State Police, July 22 - 29
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (four), menacing (one), reckless driving (one), failure to appear (one), department of corrections warrant (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents:
Three crashes were reported: All were non-injury. In one incident, the driver hit a bale of hay on I-84 near milepost 99, which they did not see in the setting sun, causing damage to the front bumper and radiator.
An OSP sergeant observed a man handling a large bird on the side of US 197 on July 23. The sergeant stopped and contacted the man, who was holding pieces of a road-struck owl. The man’s face was covered in blood and feathers and the man admitted to eating the owl. The sergeant gave the man part of his lunch and called for medics. Medics gave the man water and the sergeant transported the man to MCMC where he met with Center for Living.
On July 27, a driver was stopped for speeding near milepost 62 on I-84. During the stop the driver noticed a strong odor of green and burnt marijuana and noticed some open containers of alcohol. The driver gave verbal consent to search the vehicle and its contents. The driver also had a confirmed warrant out of Multnomah County. The right rear passenger had two large bundles of U.S. currency with rubber bands around them in his left front pocket. He claimed the money was from buying/selling cars but did not have any documentation on him. The money was seized, and he was issued a property receipt. The vehicle was released to the right front passenger. The driver was arrested for the warrant, lodged at NORCOR, and issued warnings for no operator’s license, driving uninsured, exceeding the speed limit, and illegal alteration or display of license plate. The U.S. currency was turned over to a federal agency.
A pickup and trailer were reported to be unable to maintain lane and sideswiping the guardrail near milepost 88 on I-84 eastbound on July 27. An OSP officer noticed that the vehicle was straddling the center line, then saw it cross halfway into the fast lane from the slow lane, whereupon they pulled it over fearing it would crash. The driver was determined to be having a medical crisis and taken to MCMC. The pickup, trailer, and a 9mm pistol from the center console were taken away for safekeeping.
