NORCOR
April 2-8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 3 — Zachary Dale Fine, menacing, disorderly conduct II, criminal mischief II and five probation violations.
April 4 — Garyson Ross Striking Johnson, three counts misdemeanor domestic assault IV and harassment.
April 6 — Kenneth Scott Wortman, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
April 7 — Tracy J. Hummel, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 5 — Heather Annette Jealous, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and unlawful possession of heroin II; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 2 — Zachary William Lee Bullock, criminal mischief II and disorderly conduct II; released.
April 2 — Benjamin James Slusher, criminal trespass II; released.
April 3 — Stephen Randall Shockey, disorderly conduct II.
April 7 — Jorday Lyle Fus, disorderly conduct II.
April 7 — Christopher Charles Jensen, criminal trespass I and disorderly conduct II.
April 8 — Christopher William Wallace, criminal trespass I, two probation violations and failure to appear I.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 2 — Chariah Dore White, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 2 — Richard Albert Farwell, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 4 — Vince Howard White, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; released.
April 4 — Anthony Dane Jennings, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, burglary I, giving false information to a police officer and felony fugitive from another state.
April 5 — Gloria Marina Montoya Pena, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
April 6 — Thomas Porter Hood, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 6 — Lars Andreas Reierson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
April 6 — Brent Hansen Ivie, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession/concealment of firearms.
April 7 — Julia Jeanette Diaz James, attempt to elude a police officer on foot, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 7 — Scott Lee Swenson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
April 8 — Kara Ann Hobson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 2 — Challis Sharai Heath, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run property damage), misdemeanor disorderly conduct I and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; bail posted.
April 5 — Juan Manuel Calderon Lopez, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
April 5 — Everado Zamora Avendano, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
April 6 —Shyan Rae McDannel, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
April 6 — Victor Byron Freddie Snell, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
April 7 — Laura Elizabeth Samuel, attempt to elude a police officer, two counts assault on a public safety officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and reckless driving.
April 8 — Nicholas Michael Lowe, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and felony driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 9 — Kathleen Elizabeth Davidson, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run, property damage); released.
April 8 — Laura Elizabeth Samuel, two counts assault on a public safety officer, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense), resisting arrest, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; bail posted.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 2 — Levi Nicholas Lewis, four counts failure to appear II.
April 3 — Ryann Delin Roettger, resisting arrest, probation violation, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and harassment; bail posted.
April 3 — Barry Walter Anderson, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order).
April 5 — Shawn T. Floyd, felony fugitive from another state and unlawful possession of heroin I.
April 5 — Rigoberto Govea Puebla, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order); bail posted.
April 5 — Amberly Lynette Guevara, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order).
April 5 — Krisleen Veronica Napyer, probation violation.
April 6 — Daniel Joel Berry, probation violation.
April 7 — Fred Lewis Irons, two probation violations.
April 8 — John Tucker, contempt of court.
April 8 — Joseph William Farmer, contempt of court and criminal trespass I.
April 8 — Issac Lewis, probation violation.
April 8 — Jerrett Lee Bray, two probation violations.
Sex offenses:
April 2 — Gregg Martin Jensen, 11 counts encouraging child sex abuse 1 and 11 counts encouraging child sex abuse II.
April 3 — Salvador R. Villa Lopez, two counts sodomy I and two counts sex abuse I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 2 — Everett L. Windyboy, theft I and escape I.
April 5 — Alexander Cruz Pola McGinnis, burglary I and assault III.
April 5 — Troy Edward Petty, burglary I and assault III.
April 8 — Joshua Allen Gilmore, burglary I.
Other:
April 2 — Vernon David Garren, criminally negligent homicide.
Hood River Police
March 28 to April 3
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 1 — Hood River — Hood River business owner cited and released on three counts of harassment.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 31 — Hood River — Washington male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The involved vehicle was towed.
April 1 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 2 — E. Marina Drive — Deer Lodge, Mont., resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered at almost twice the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 1 — Hood River — Potential identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
March 30 — Brookside Drive — Hit and run reported.
March 30 — Hood River — Officers responded to an altercation between two vehicles. Both parties were cited for different criminal offenses.
March 31 — I-84 at exit 63 — Salem male stopped for exceeding the speed limit. The vehicle had switched plates and the driver was violation suspended and driving uninsured. The driver was cited and the vehicle towed.
April 2 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Non-injury traffic crash reported. A vehicle lost control while entering a construction zone and collided with both sides of the barricade.
April 1 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 31 — Cascade Avenue — Male cited for a failure to appear arrest warrant.
April 3 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on a valid Hood River Circuit Court warrant.
April 3 — Hood River — Male contacted regarding a local arrest warrant. He was cited and released with a court date to appear.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 28 — Belmont Avenue — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
March 29 — Hood River — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
April 3 — Hood River — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
April 3 — Hood River — Theft/fraud reported from a Hood River resident.
Other:
March 30 — 12th Street — Hood River female cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
The Dalles Police
April 2-9
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 2 — The Dalles — Domestic dispute reported. A report was taken for violation of a conditional release agreement.
April 2 — E. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
April 2 — W. Sixth — Assault reported.
April 2 — W. Third — Domestic dispute reported.
April 2 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
April 4 — Mt. Hood Street — Disturbance reported.
April 4 — W. Eighth Place — Harassment reported.
April 4 — Clark Street — Harassment reported.
April 5 — Union Street, 700 block — Disturbance reported.
April 5 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
April 5 — E. Eighth — Harassment reported.
April 5 — Mt. Hood Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 5 — E. Second — Harassment reported.
April 5 — W. 10th — Male lodged at NORCOR for assault III and burglary I.
April 6 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 5 — W. Sixth, 900 block — Hypodermic needles found outside a building. An officer came to dispose of the needles.
April 6 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Found needles reported. Officers located the needles and disposed of them in a sharps container.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 3 — W. Seventh, 2100 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
April 3 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Trespass reported.
April 3 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
April 3 — Golden Way, 1700 block — Vandalism reported. Vehicles and a home were egged.
April 4 — E. 16th Place — Male warned for disorderly conduct after a verbal altercation.
April 4 — E. Second and Federal — Male cited for disorderly conduct II for three counts of walking into traffic.
April 5 — W. 12th, 600 block — Case number taken for criminal mischief III (slashed tire).
April 5 — Union Street, 700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 5 — W. Second, 100 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed and issued a citation.
April 6 — E. Fourth — Male trespassed from a property.
April 6 — Pomona Street, 700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 6 — W. second, 1900 block — Trespass reported.
April 6 — E. 13th Place, 1400 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 6 — E. 12th, 1000 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
April 7 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Disorderly conduct reported by two different subjects. A male was jumping out in front of cars.
April 7 — W. Third, 300 block — Female reported to have returned to a property from which she had been previously trespassed and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office.
April 7 — W. 12th and Garrison — Slashed tires reported.
April 7 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited for criminal trespass II.
April 7 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Trespass reported.
April 7 — W. Second Street, 100 block — Trespass reported.
April 7 — E. Fourth Street, 600 block — Male arrested for trespass, two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.
April 8 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. He was cited and released for criminal trespass II.
April 8 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Trespass reported.
April 9 — E. 11th, 600 block — Criminal mischief III reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 7 — Bargeway Road — Intoxicated male reported (DUII).
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 8 — W. Second, 1300 block — Fraud reported to have happened in September. An individual purchased two motorcycles on two different credit cards, and then the cards were canceled.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 2 — W. Eighth and Cherry Heights Road — Two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
April 4 — Court Street, 700 block — Hit and run reported. A stop sign had been hit and a car grill was found on the ground next to it.
April 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Hit and run reported.
April 5 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — A male was cited and released for hit and run, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.
April 6 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Hit and run reported.
April 6 — E. 10th, 200 block — Hit and run reported.
April 6 — Summit Ridge Drive, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
April 7 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Minor traffic crash reported. A report was taken for damage to city property.
April 8 — River Trail Way, 4300 block— Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 2 — Court Street, 800 block — Male arrested on a warrant.
April 6 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
April 8 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Weapons denial reported for a male due to a misdemeanor probation (driving under the influence of intoxicants).
April 8 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
April 8 — Mt. Hood Street — Male issued a criminal citation for failure to appear.
April 9 — Brewery Grade — Male cited and released for a failure to appear warrant out of Umatilla County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 2 — W. Sixth, 2500 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 2 — Garrison Street, 1300 block — Prowler reported.
April 2 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Theft of a package reported to have occurred March 25.
April 3 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Shoplifting reported. A male was cited and released for theft and misdemeanor driving while suspended, and served a trespass notice.
April 3 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female cited and released for theft.
April 5 — Klindt Drive, 3500 block — Theft of a catalytic converter from a work truck reported.
April 5 — Court Street, 300 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 6 — E. Second, 800 block — Items stolen from a porch reported.
April 6 — Crates Way, 3400 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
April 6 — W. 10th, 1700 block — Theft III reported. Two kayak racks were cut from a car.
April 6 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Theft of more than $2,000 reported.
April 6 — E. Second, 600 block — Theft of services reported.
April 6 — Bargeway Road — Theft reported.
Other:
April 2-8 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 53 mental health and 14 welfare check calls.
Wasco County Sheriff
April 2-8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 2 — Fulton Road, Wasco — Harassment reported.
April 3 — Celilo Village Road — Disturbance reported.
April 5 — W. 13th Street — Disturbance reported.
April 5 — W. Irvine Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 6 — W. Irvine Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 7 — Sunnydale Drive — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 2 — S.E. Heimrich Street, 100 block, Dufur — Trespass reported.
April 3 — Staats Avenue, 200 block, Maupin — Disorderly conduct reported.
April 3 — The Dalles Dam Viewpoint — Graffiti reported.
April 3 — W. 13th, 3700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
April 8 — Iron Ranger Payment Station — Criminal mischief II reported. A payment station was broken into.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 2 — Highway 197 — Abandoned vehicle towed.
April 4 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 4300 block — Single vehicle traffic crash with minor injury reported.
April 4 — Highway 197 at milepost 2 — Rollover crash reported. The vehicle was on fire and later towed. Deputies handled the motor vehicle crash and Oregon State Police handled the driving under the influence of intoxicants part of the crash.
April 4 — W. Highway 30, 4500 block — A vehicle was reported to have hit a power pole. The vehicle was towed.
April 7 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Minor motor vehicle crash reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 2 — S. Fairway Road, 200 block, Tygh Valley — Two stolen vehicles reported.
April 5 — Sterling Drive, 1300 block — Theft I reported. A utility trailer was stolen from a yard.
April 5 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Burglary reported. Three guns, a coin collection, silverware and other items were stolen.
Commented