The case stemming from a motorist collision with a Williams NW Pipeline facility has been referred to Klickitat County Prosecuting Attorney David Quesnel.
Quesnel said he received the referral Dec. 26 and is waiting for lab results for a voluntary blood draw to return before pressing any charges against the driver, 21-year-old Benjamin Solorio.
Solorio was taken into custody by Washington State Patrol the night of Dec. 21 for DUI, said Bingen-White Salmon Police Chief Mike Hepner. Chief Hepner and Officer Kate Daniels of the B-WSPD are handling the collision.
Hepner said the cause of the collision was DUI and excessive speed. The collision wiped out gas service to around 5,500 customers in the area, and crews worked throughout the week until service was fully restored on Dec. 27, according to a press release.
Commented