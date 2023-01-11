Addition would complete the Indian Creek Trail
The Hood River Valley Parks & Recreation District has acquired an exclusive option to purchase the Campbell Property to preserve open space, create a park, and complete the missing link in the Indian Creek trail.
The property is two parcels that total about 8 acres. Located on Brookside Drive between Providence Brookside Manor and Broken Tee Drive, this broken link will connect the trail from Barrett Drive to downtown Hood River.
“This option agreement gets us one step closer to connecting neighborhoods and schools with over three miles of trails, and it completes a vision the parks district has had for over 20 years,” said Executive Director Mark Hickok.
The Parks District is seeking a pathways grant through the Oregon Department of Transportation to pay for the majority of the property and will be pursuing other funding options to make up the rest of the funds needed.
“A new parks foundation is currently being explored to help raise funds for projects like this, developing Westside Park, and building a new pool and community center,” said Board President Anna Cavaleri.
