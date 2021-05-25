Friends of the Columbia Gorge host a free virtual discussion, “Outdoor Access for All: Exploring Safety, Equity & Inclusion in the Columbia Gorge and Beyond,” on Wednesday, May 26 at 6 p.m., in collaboration with Comunidades, Love is King, and People of Colors Outdoors, to explore the opportunities and challenges in ensuring equitable access for all to state parks and lands in the Columbia Gorge and beyond across both Oregon and Washington. Register at gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2021-05-26/outdoor-access-for-all--exploring-safety-equity-inclusion.
“Last year, hate crimes in the U.S. rose to the highest level in more than a decade, according to the FBI,” said a Friends press release. “In Oregon, hate crimes and bias incidents spiked 366 per-cent, with several high-profile reports from Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and LGBTQ+ community members being harassed in public parks and other public recreation areas.
“No one visiting the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Oregon Coast, or any lands held for the benefit of the public should have to fear that they and their loved ones might be harassed or attacked due to their skin color, gender identity, or ethnic background. But we still have a long way to go to ensure safe and equitable access on public lands,” said the press release.
The discussion will be moderated by OPB Science & Environment Reporter Monica Samayoa, and feature a panel of regional experts in a facilitated discussion exploring challenges and opportunities to further safety, equity and inclusion in the Columbia Gorge and beyond. The panel discussion will be followed by a moderated Q&A session, with facilitation assistance and welcome by Natasha Stone (Friends community engagement specialist) and Melissa Gonzalez (Friends outdoor programs and communications specialist).
The panel includes:
Chad Brown, founder and president, Love is King, and founder and president, Soul River, Inc.
Ubaldo Hernández, senior organizer, Columbia Riverkeeper, and co-founder, Comunidades
Caroline Park Lipps, co-owner, Thunder Island Brewing
Gregory Wolley, board member, People of Colors Outdoors and principal consultant, Creating Tomorrow’s Workforce
