In the Columbia Gorge, nature is on spectacular display. Are you inspired by the cascading waterfalls, rugged cliffs, deep green forests and the mighty Columbia River? Do you see a large bird swoop down to grab a fish and wonder what is its name? Do you notice the beautiful flowers that bloom and fade with the seasons? Do you wonder what you can do to help preserve these natural wonders or want to learn more so that you can share your passion with others?
Maybe your next calling is to become a Gorge Master Naturalist.
What does it mean to be a naturalist? The answer is varied. Some naturalists focus on engaging in actions to restore natural areas for wildlife habitat or to remove plants that do not belong in that area (called invasive species). Others work on projects that help increase scientific knowledge. This could mean working with an organization to count the number animals or plants that are found in a particular area. Still others are most interested in sharing their particular knowledge and passion with others. This could be by leading a geology walk with adults or helping kids identify wildflowers at an outdoor program.
Since 2017, the Oregon State University Gorge Master Naturalist program has been offered to 274 participants. The program includes three parts: An online course that gives the student a foundation of knowledge about the natural history of the entire state of Oregon; a Gorge focused, field-based course, where students participate in seven sessions (mostly field trips) where they engage in hands-on experiences and learning; the third part has students apply what they have learned by volunteering for local outdoor-focused organizations.
Whether you are a beginner or a long-time naturalist, The OSU Master Naturalist Program is designed to build your skills and knowledge, connect you with other individuals who share your passion and inform you about volunteer opportunities where you can practice what you have learned and continue your learning! We will be offering the Gorge Ecoregion field course starting in late April. Registration begins soon.
Learn more about this program at a virtual information session on Friday, March 11 from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom. Register at beav.es/wsN.
If you have questions, contact Ann Harris by email at ann.harris@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-386-3343 ext. 38228.
