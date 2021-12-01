I would like to reintroduce myself: My name Andrea Flores-Reyna. I work for Oregon State University Extension Service here in the Gorge as the Juntos Program coordinator. For a while now, we have been sheltered due to COVID-19 and it feels great to be transitioning back into in person working.
I have missed being out in the community supporting students. The Juntos Program focuses on supporting Latino students and their families setting goals for post-secondary education. A hot topic for seniors in high school is how to finance higher education. My colleague, Yuridia Reyes, and I co-facilitated a Financial Aid virtual session in Spanish and talked about the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), ORSAA (Alternative to FAFSA for Oregon Residents who are undocumented or who have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), scholarships and Oregon College Savings Plan. If you were unable to attend our virtual session, here is the link to watch it: media.oregonstate.edu/media/t/1_dj6hr89h.
Are you planning on pursuing post-secondary education for 2022-2023? I highly recommend you fill out the application for FAFSA or ORSAA (if applicable). While post-secondary education is not cheap, it should not be a financial burden but something anyone could financially manage.
Here are a few tips on helping you fund your post-secondary education:
1. Apply to FAFSA or ORSAA as soon as possible. Application opens Oct. 1 every year.
2. Apply to early admissions for 4-year universities. This allows you to know whether you have been accepted before general admission date. In addition, a big advantage to applying early is if you are accepted, you can apply to scholarships within the university.
3. Apply to local scholarships within your high school when they become open. Start working on your activities chart. Connect with teachers/coaches/mentors who you plan to ask for letters of recommendation. Do not wait until the last minute to ask and be disappointed that your teacher/coach/mentor could not write a letter on your behalf.
4. Find out if your parent’s/guardian’s employer offers scholarships and what the criteria is to apply.
5. If you decide to attend an Oregon community college, you may be eligible for the Oregon Promise. This is a two year program that pays 90% of your tuition, if you qualify. Here is the link for more information: oregonstudentaid.gov/oregon-promise.aspx.
•••
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at andrea.flores@oregonstate.edu.
Commented