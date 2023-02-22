On Tuesday, Feb. 21 at approximately 9:38 a.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at the intersection with Highway 197 in Wasco County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a Lincoln MKZ (passenger car), operated by Richard Evar Fridell (75) of Shaniko, was traveling southbound on Highway 97 when a northbound GMC Savana (box truck), operated by Vitaliy Solomko (49) of Federal Way, Wash., attempted to make a left turn in front of the southbound Lincoln. Both vehicle operators attempted to avoid a collision; however, the vehicles collided nearly head-on.
Commented