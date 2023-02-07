Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) has begun accepting applications for licenses for manufacturers, laboratories, service centers and facilitators.
OPS, located at the Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division, has posted information on how to apply for the license types on its website, Oregon.gov/psilocybin. OPS began accepting applications Jan. 2.
Under the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, or ORS 475A, a client 21 and older may access psilocybin services and will be required to complete a preparation session with a licensed facilitator. The client will only access psilocybin at a licensed service center. Integration sessions will be made available after administration sessions to further support clients.
Psilocybin products must be cultivated or processed by licensed manufacturers and tested by licensed, accredited testing laboratories and are the only licensee authorized to sell psilocybin.
It will take some time for these four license types to become licensed and set up operations.
