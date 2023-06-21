THE DALLES — One Community Health (OCH) has a new Express Clinic. Located in The Dalles, the Express Clinic is designed to provide high-quality and affordable walk-in health care to patients in the Columbia River Gorge.

OCH Express Clinic is located at 1010 Webber St., across the parking lot from OCH’s main clinic.

Max Janasik

Max Janasik is chief executive officer of One Community Health. The company operates health clinics in Hood River and The Dalles.