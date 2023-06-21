Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THE DALLES — One Community Health (OCH) has a new Express Clinic. Located in The Dalles, the Express Clinic is designed to provide high-quality and affordable walk-in health care to patients in the Columbia River Gorge.
OCH Express Clinic is located at 1010 Webber St., across the parking lot from OCH’s main clinic.
On June 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and health fair event helped celebrate the new clinic.
“We hear from patients and the community that walk-ins and same-day care are getting more expensive and difficult to find,” said Max Janasik, chief executive officer of OCH. “That’s why we are so excited to be launching OCH Express Clinic. As well as helping families in need of immediate medical care, it also saves time and money by avoiding expensive emergency room visits for minor injuries, illnesses, and other health needs. OCH Express Clinic will also provide fast access to preventative health care like cancer screenings to keep people healthy.”
The Express Clinic will initially be open five days a week with the potential to expand days and hours based on patient demand. It will be staffed by a bilingual team of providers, nurses, and medical assistants. Online appointments and same-day scheduling will be available starting in mid-July. The Express Clinic offers a range of services including:
• Urgent care and small procedures
• Pediatric care
• Basic vision exams
• Immunizations
• Testing for diabetes, flu, COVID, strep, and other conditions
• Access to substance use support and medications
• Diabetes and chronic disease management
• Insurance enrollment and financial aid applications
