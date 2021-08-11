The North Wasco County School District Board of Directors will be hosting a special school board “Listening Session” on Thursday, Aug. 12 starting at 6 p.m.
The board will be hosting the meeting in-person at The Dalles Middle School (1100 E. 12th St., The Dalles), as well as live streamed through:
• NWC District’s Facebook page: @northwascoschools
• District 21 YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCGY-11Qun8oEMWC2XJ4998w.
This “Listening Session” will be for families, staff and community members to comment on the reopening of schools to in-person / full time learning.
To review the state pan, search the Oregon Department of Education’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for the 2021-2022 school year online, for the updated Aug. 3, 2021.pdf document.
The board is offering the following options for the public to participate:
• Sign up to speak in-person: A sign up form will be available at the meeting to sign up to speak. Comments will follow District Policy, with up to three minutes per person for comments.
• Sign up to speak via Zoom, contact Cindy Miller at millerc@nwasco.k12.or.us to receive a Zoom webinar link and be added to the speaker list. Comments will follow District Policy, with up to three minutes per person for comments. Deadline to sign up to speak via Zoom is Wednesday, Aug. 11 by 5 p.m.
• To submit written comments to be read out loud at the meeting, email Cindy Miller at millerc@nwasco.k12.or.us. Deadline to submit written comments is Wednesday, Aug. 11 by 5 p.m.
To attend the Special School Board Meeting in-person, the following protocols will be required while on School District property:
• Masks / face coverings are required to be worn at all times.
• Chairs will be spaced appropriately (6 feet apart) to maintain socially distanced.
• Sign-in contact tracing log will be available and all participants must sign in.
Commented