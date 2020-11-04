See this website for updates, and Columbia Gorge News Nov. 11 print edition.
On Nov. 3, Mayors in The Dalles and Hood River won re-election and incumbents were re-elected in three races for Oregon House districts representing Gorge counties: Democrat Anna Williams of Hood River, Republican Greg Smith of Heppner, and Republican Daniel Bonham of The Dalles held off challengers.
All results are final unofficial until certification in 10 working days.
The closest local race of the night is for The Dalles City Council, where incumbent Darcy Long-Curtiss leads John Willer 3,192 to 3.095, a 50.47 to 48.93 percent margin.
In Washington, Republican House members Chris Corry and Gina Mosbrucker won re-election in their Dist. 14 seats — by nearly-identical margins
Corry took Position 1, 21,357 (57 percent) to Tracy Rushing’s 16,153 (43 percent.) For Position 2, Mosbrucker’s margin was 21,483 over Devin Kuh’s 15,760 — 57.6 to 42.1 percent.
Gov. Jay Inslee handily won re-election over Republican challenger Loren Culp, 1,964,141 to 1,338,491, a 59 to 40 percent margin.
Kim Wyman, the Republican Secretary of State incumbent, held off challenger Gail Tarleton, 52 percent to 48 percent: 1,676,482 to 1,556,675.
In Oregon House District 59, Daniel Bonham topped Mosier Mayor Arlene Burns, 58 to 40 percent, 23,176 to 15,429. (Burns ran unopposed for re-election as Mayor.)In the Oregon Dist. 42 race, Williams defeated Republican Jeff Helfrich, 16,869 to 14,373, a 53 to 45 percent margin.
In Dist. 57, Smith polled 77 percent of the vote to Roland Ruhe’s 23 percent, 19,234 to 5,767.
The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays (62 percent, 4,242 votes) handily defeated Solea Kabokov (27 percent, 1,814) and Jason Garrett Gibson (10 percent, 695).
In Cascade Locks, Bob Walker defeated Samantha Verschuren for mayor 339-226, 54 to 43 percent.
Hood River Mayor Kate McBride and all three City Council incumbents won re-election.
McBride polled 2,483 to 1,229 for businesswoman Dani Correa (a gap of 64-34 percent) while councilor Gladys Rivera, appointed in 2019, took the most votes at 2,227 followed closely by Megan Saunders at 2,223 and Mark Zanmiller at 1,839.
Challengers were Susan Johnson at 1,639, Brian Towey at 1.440 and Don Harring at 911.
In the other Dalles City Council races, Dan Richardson was the clearest winner, with 67 percent of the vote (3,488) over John Grant’s 21 percent (1,258) and F. John Ecole’s 10 percent (596).
Both ballot measures in Hood River County passed: the home rule charter update by an 8,045-2,613 margin (65.13 to 34.87), and the Cascade Locks cemetery fee increase, 379-276, 58 to 42 percent.
