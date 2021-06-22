GLENWOOD — The Ninth Circuit of Appeals decided on June 11 that 121,465 acres of land, including Mt. Adams and the Glenwood Valley, belong to the Yakama Reservation.
Klickitat County and the Yakama Tribe were in dispute over whose jurisdiction Tract D fell under after the county tried to prosecute a minor for something that occurred on Tract D, according to the official case document released by the Ninth Circuit.
The Ninth Circuit decided that, based on the Treaty of 1855 made between the United States and the Yakama Nation, Tract D was under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.
According to a press release from the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, this is a huge victory.
“The Ninth Circuit’s decision is a resounding victory for the rights that our ancestors reserved in the Treaty of 1855,” Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin said, according to the release. “Both parties to the Treaty joined together to protect the Yakama Reservation from Klickitat County’s challenge, and we are thankful the Ninth Circuit honored the Treaty parties’ common understanding.”
