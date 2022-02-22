HOOD RIVER, ORE. – The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic beginning at midnight on Friday, February 25, 2022 as Port of Hood River crews make required repairs to the bridge’s lift span rocker bearing. The rocker bearing is a structural support of the bridge’s lift span when it is in the down position. The maximum duration of the closure will be five hours, but the bridge will reopen to vehicle traffic immediately upon the completion of the work.
During the closure, access to the bridge will be closed at the signaled intersection of OR Hwy 30 and E. Port Marina Drive in Oregon and at the Washington SR14 bridge onramp just west of Bingen, WA. Access will be provided only for emergency vehicles conducting emergency response or transport.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
