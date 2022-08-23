News Briefs
Timberland closed due to high fire conditions
Local timberland companies announced Aug. 15 that, due to conditions of high fire danger, all lands in Klickitat, Skamania, Yakima, Hood River and Wasco counties are closed to all public entry until further notice.
The closure affects all lands owned or managed by the following parties: American Forest Management, Broughton Lumber Company, DGS Timber LLC, Green Diamond, Lupine Forest LLC, Manulife Forest Management, Twin Creeks Timber, Western Pacific Timber, Kreps Ranch, and Kreps Family LLC.
CGCC celebrates skill center, residence hall
An open house and dedication ceremonies for the Columbia Gorge Regional Skills Center and Chinook Residence Hall is planned for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. No dedication took place when the buildings first opened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center and hall are at The Dalles Campus, 400 East Scenic Drive. Events will begin at the skills center entrance.
The agenda:
• Welcome, 9:30 a.m. by Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, CGCC president
• Land acknowledgment
• Remarks by Scott Hege, Wasco County Board of Commissioners; Mayor Rich Mays, City of The Dalles and Tim Arbogast, CGCC board president
• Invitation to tours, Dr. Cronin
• Group photo and ribbon-cutting with The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce
• Reception and refreshments, 10:30 a.m.
• Table presenters in skill center classroom (community service organizations)
• Tours begin at 10:45 a.m.
• Event concludes at 2 p.m.
Dufur school ends some free meals
Dufur school district will not be offering free lunch and breakfast to all students this year, according to a district message to parents.
Families will be required to apply for assistance through the Federal Free and Reduced Price Program and Oregon’s Expanded Income Guideline School Meals, which the district is participating in.
Students who do not qualify for a program must pay full price for meals.
Applications can be found at family.titank12.com. To get online access to apply for the programs call the school at 541-467-2589. Paper applications will not be accepted.
Updated income guidelines from offer new opportunities for installing solar at home
Energy Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit that helps people and organizations reduce their energy use and benefit from renewable power, has increased income guidelines for cash incentives that make installing solar at home more affordable for families with low-to-moderate incomes.
Energy Trust’s Solar Within Reach offer provides higher cash incentives to income-qualified customers interested in greatly lowering their monthly energy bills and putting solar to work in their homes.
Energy Trust offers Solar Within Reach income-qualified incentives of up to $7,800 per home that make solar more affordable and decrease the upfront costs. That’s in addition to a federal tax credit as well as an Oregon state rebate of up to $5,000, which together can cover as much as half of the total cost. On average, homeowners who install solar panels can also see an energy cost savings of roughly $1,275 per year on their utility bills.
To qualify for Solar Within Reach, applicants must:
• Fall under the updated household income guidelines: Maximum gross annual household income requirements now range from $58,600 for a one-person household to $155,700 for an eight-person household
• Be a Portland General Electric or Pacific Power customer in Oregon
• Work with an Energy Trust solar trade ally contractor — applicants can get matched with a qualified solar trade ally contractor here
• Own a single-family home, manufactured home, floating home, condo or multifamily residence that is either an attached side-by-side unit or a duplex, triplex or fourplex
In addition to significant savings on utility bills, studies show solar increases a home’s value. One report estimates that on average, solar increased the value of a home by $15,000. Solar also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Energy Trust periodically updates income requirements for Solar within Reach and other offers to align with state guidelines and those of community-based organizations serving individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. Energy Trust connects utility customers with information about installing solar, qualified solar trade ally contractors and incentives to decrease the cost of solar panels.
Learn more about the program at www.energytrust.org/solar-within-reach.
