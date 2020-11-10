Free flu vaccines through NCPHD
THE DALLES — Free flu vaccines are now available at North Central Public Health District. Call 541-506-2600 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary fundraising for winter feed
LYLE — The Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary is currently fundraising for winter feed.
Donations can be made via PayPal, paypal.me@risihoward; Venmo, @Risi-Howard; Zelle, 541-705-7073; or Facebook pay. Visit the group’s Facebook page or contact Risi Howard at risihoward@yahoo.com for more information.
USDA invests in Gorge
Investments will create or save 506 jobs in rural Oregon communities
PORTLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is investing more than $620,000 to support business development and expansion in 10 rural Oregon counties, according to State Director John Huffman.
The nonprofit The Next Door, Inc., is receiving a $35,980 grant to support Latino small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Mid-Columbia Gorge region. Through its Programa Promoviendo Prosperidad (Promoting Prosperity Program), the nonprofit will help Latinos build sustainable small businesses and increase their financial stability by providing technical assistance with business licenses, financial literacy, and access to capital.
