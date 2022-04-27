Asphalt maintenance begins in downtown The Dalles May 2-19
THE DALLES — On Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 19, the City of The Dalles Public Works will be conducting asphalt maintenance on Second Street in the downtown area, weather permitting. Work will progress from east to west. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Lane closures will be in effect on Second Street throughout the day. Intersections will be partially closed all day in each work area and opened to all motor vehicle traffic at the end of the day. Motor vehicles and bicyclists will be detoured to adjacent side streets.
While Second Street will remain open to traffic throughout the project, use of alternate routes is encouraged. Pedestrian and sidewalk access to downtown businesses remain open through the duration of this work.
The purpose of this work is to repair wheel ruts in both lanes of travel on Second Street in the downtown area. No parking will be allowed within the daily work areas due to heavy equipment use. No parking signs will be place on the curb 48 hours before the project moves into each work area.
Proceed with caution in this area during lane and street closures. Observe all temporary traffic control devices. Contact the Public Works Department at 541-296-5401 or call the after hours number at 541-980-7703, with questions.
‘Screenagers’ community viewing May 2
On May 2, Columbia High School will sponsor a community viewing of the documentary “Screenagers: The Next Chapter” at 6:30 p.m. in the CHS library. “Screenagers” addresses the challenges that teenagers face growing up in a digital world and the stress, anxiety, and depression that has been on the rise in recent years.
Parents from all schools are invited to come to this viewing and have an opportunity to discuss the challenges students are facing. Many of the high school students will be viewing this documentary in advisory classes as well.
Closure of I-84 east Exit 41 through May 12
The Oregon Department of Transportation began construction to repair a bridge located on I-84 eastbound Exit 41. Work has closed the Exit 41 off-ramp to Eagle Creek to cars through May 12.
Work is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change. Check TripCheck.com for real-time information.
The Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail uses the Exit 41 off-ramp, which will remain accessible for daytime use by people walking and biking until 7 p.m. daily when the bridge will close to all users.
The Eagle Creek trail will remain open to the public; however, the parking lot will not be accessible to vehicles.
Those wanting to recreate in the Eagle Creek Recreation Area can access the trailhead via the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail until 7 p.m. Access is available from the east at the Bridge of the Gods Trailhead or from the west at John B. Yeon or Toothrock Trailheads.
Please note: Access from the west includes a staircase on the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail to enter the Eagle Creek recreation area. The Eagle Creek Campground will open May 12. Travelers on I-84 can expect nighttime single lane closures on I-84 and nighttime ramp closures from Multnomah Falls to Cascade Locks.
Learn more about each project and their associated traffic impacts, and sign up for email updates at www.i84GorgeConstruction.org. View Ready, Set, Gorge! for information on planning and preparing for your visit to the Columbia River Gorge.
Spring Chinook opens on Hood River
THE DALLES — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has set the following regulations for a spring Chinook fishery on the Hood River:
• Open for adult hatchery Chinook from April 15 through June 30 from the mouth to mainstem confluence with the East Fork, and the West Fork from the confluence with the mainstem upstream to the angling deadline 200 feet downstream of Punchbowl Falls.
• The catch limit is one adult hatchery salmon per day, and five hatchery jack salmon per day.
• All wild Chinook salmon must be released unharmed.
Fishery managers are predicting a good return of about 1,200 adult hatchery fish for the Hood River, which is quite a bit higher than last year’s actual return. There will be no season for spring Chinook on the Deschutes River for 2022 due to another year of predicted poor returns of both hatchery and wild fish. According to Jason Seals, ODFW fish biologist, the Hood River fishery is one of the few places a bank angler has a pretty good chance of catching a Columbia River spring Chinook. The run usually peaks in late May due to colder water temperatures in the river. For the latest regulations and recreation report, visit myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/central-zone.
