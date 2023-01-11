Outgoing chair reflects on accomplishments; new commissioners seated

Hood River County Commission Chair Mike Oates

HOOD RIVER — During his four years as chair of the Hood River County Commission, Mike Oates said his tenure centered around the search for additional funding to stabilize the county governance. Oates joined the board of commissioners in January 2019, preceding Ron Rivers. After deciding to not seek re-election, Oates noted a few accomplishments of which he is most proud.

County Chair Jennifer Euwer is sworn in.
District 1 Commissioner, Leti Moretti is sworn in.
 Ed Weathers, left, shakes hands with Justice of the Peace John Harvey. 