Outgoing chair reflects on accomplishments; new commissioners seated
HOOD RIVER — During his four years as chair of the Hood River County Commission, Mike Oates said his tenure centered around the search for additional funding to stabilize the county governance. Oates joined the board of commissioners in January 2019, preceding Ron Rivers. After deciding to not seek re-election, Oates noted a few accomplishments of which he is most proud.
In partnership with the Hood River Sheriff’s Department and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board passed a local option levy in order to finance a 24/7 patrol position with in the sheriff’s department. The levy was passed in 2020 after it failed to pass when restaurant owners strongly opposed a tax to food and drink. Oates said the board initially tried to combine the 24/7 patrol and food and drink tax. The five-year levy created a 24/7 patrol position and was passed by voters.
Again to aid the response to the pandemic, the county created a COVID Response Coordinator position who “through communications, promoted safe practices and available clinics for testing and vaccinations.” Hood River County has the highest vaccination rate in Oregon — a leader in vaccination rates in the nation. Oates said the position is funding using money from the American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021.
“I have to give credit to all the board members because they were all into doing as much as we could to get the information out there,” said Oates. “We worked hard on it and a lot of them even volunteered.”
Hood River County’s newest chair on the board of commissioners, Jennifer Euwer, said the board will continue to seek fresh sources for funding.
“Efficient and cost effective county government and services is always the first job of the county commission,” she said. “In order to do that we have to have stable funding.”
Euwer also made sure to thank outgoing commissioners for their dedication.
“I am extremely grateful to the outgoing commissioners and the whole board of commissioners. All five of them have worked extremely hard in the last few years to get the public safety levy passed, and help our county through the pandemic safely,” said Euwer.
As Commissioners Bob Benton and Karen Joplin step away from the board, newly elected commissioners Leti Moretti and Ed Weathers take a seat. Moretti will oversee West Hood River and District 1, while Weathers will serve the Odell and Pine Grove area in District 3. To see a coverage map of districts, go to www.hoodrivercounty.gov.
