Treebird Market has terminated its lease agreement for the old Hood River News building and is instead making investments in its current location, 106 Highway 35 in Hood River. Treebird is a full-service grocery store featuring local and organic food.

HOOD RIVER — Treebird Market has opted to make key investments to its current store while working to increase capacity instead of moving to a new location, Michael Kelly, president, has announced.

In 2021, Treebird revealed plans to expand into the old Hood River News building on State Street. Almost two years later on June 21, Treebird signed a mutual lease termination agreement with Eagle Newspapers, owners of the building.

Treebird Market had planned to move into a bigger location but is now looking to improve its current site. 