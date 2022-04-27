The Gorge Community Foundation has announced that with the 2022 granting cycle, the Joan Burchell Fund, the Riddell and Athalie Lage Fund and the Kate Leadbetter Mills Fund will be combined into a single program, the GCF Community Grants program (gorgecf.org/grants/community-grant) to increase the amount of funding available.
“For nearly two decades, the Gorge Community Foundation has made grants through its donor advised funds and grant-making programs to strengthen the fabric of Gorge communities,” said a press release. “In 2022, Community Grants will continue to support our region with a sharpened focus on the most pressing challenges our region is facing today.
“The purpose of the Community Grants program is to provide charitable funds as the board determines are most needed and not limited to a single focus or exclusively to the interests of a particular constituency.”
The total available for 2022 granting through GCF Community Grants is $16,000 and proposals will be accepted for any amount up to that total. The 2022 Request for Proposal can be found at gorgecf.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Request-for-Proposal_2021.pdf.
Applications are due May 27 and funding decisions and grants awarded the end of June. The range of grants in the past has been $650 to $4,000. Grant recipients are expected to comply with reporting requirements in order to be eligible for any future grants.
The following projects received funding in 2021:
• Backpacks for Kids: $2,000 for the purchase of food items
• FISH Food Bank: $2,000 for the purchase of personal care items
• Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue: $2,000 for support of the spay and neuter program
• Mid-Columbia Health Foundation: $2,000 for gas cards for key patient groups
• First Book Wasco County: $1,000 for books for low-income kids in No. Wasco School District
• First Book Hood River County: $1,000 for books for needs-based kids in Hood River County School District
• Mt. View Grange: $500 for purchase of a refrigerator to serve Grange clientele
• Columbia Arts: $1,000 for expansion of efforts towards inclusion and diversity
• Mt. Adams Institute: $1,000 for support of the Hear in the Gorge podcast
• Cascade Locks Historical Museum: $1,500 for relocation expenses.
