Integrator VTOL

Integrator VTOL is seen at Insitu’s Bingen Point facility.

 Contributed photo

Gorge-based drone manufacturer Insitu debuted a variant of the Integrator Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), the Integrator VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) at the U.S. Navy’s premiere trade show, Sea Air Space 2023, near Washington, D.C., last week.

Justin Pearce, Insitu’s vice president of engineering, said the original Integrator uses a stationary launch and recovery system, and this new variant has a more portable system that allows for further modularity on the Integrator, a UAV designed for forward reconnaissance.