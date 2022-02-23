Hazardous waste drop-off events now by appointment
Residents in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties will soon have answers to local recycling questions through a computer and phone app called “Waste Wizard.”
The Wasco County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an annual contract for the app at the request of the Tri-County Hazardous Waste and Recycling Program Feb. 16.
Recycling rule have changed, providing clear information can be a challenge and many residents of the Tri-County area are looking for answers, said Morgaine Riggins, communications and outreach coordinator for the program. “We believe this app will help residents get the information they are looking for, and it can be updated in real time as information changes.”
The app will be customized for the Tri-County area, which includes Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties. Residents will be able to search specific items by zip code to find out where they can be disposed of or recycled; find a calendar of hazardous waste events; sign up for hazardous waste drop times (and receive a reminder via email) and send messages via the app regarding items not specified within the app. “We can add all the items we want, and will focus a lot on the hazardous waste event items,” Riggins said.
The app will not only include items that are recyclable, but also items that are hazardous waste, compost or garbage, and can be tailored to include items and information specific to each service area.
Riggins also told the board that due to long lines at some hazardous waste events, the program is now having residents pre-register for household and small business hazardous waste disposal events in Hood River and Wasco counties. She said the program should make the process faster and less stressful for both customers and staff. “If someone doesn’t have appointment, we try to give them an available slot,” she added, allowing them to still take advantage of the opportunity to dispose of their hazardous waste.
Commissioner Steve Kramer, who serves on the program’s steering committee, noted the agency recently updated their website, found at tricountyrecycle.com, and the new site does a good job explaining what can and what cannot be recycled. The app will make the service even better, he added. “This is going to help us with our recycling efforts,” he noted.
Other commissioners agreed, approving the service contract unanimously.
