Neal Creek Forest Products

Above, Neal Creek Forest Products owner Paul Jones cuts the ribbon as the Chamber of Commerce, his employees, and The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays look on.  

 Alana Lackner photo

Hood River’s Neal Creek Forest Products officially opened its second location on Friday, March 3 in The Dalles, hosting a grand opening that included a taco truck and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Neal Creek Forest Products Owner Paul Jones lives in Hood River with his wife and two sons, and has for more than 16 years. He started Neal Creek in 2018, and it has since become known for its firewood, snow removal services and landscaping materials, including mulch, compost, and gravel.

Guests at the grand opening got free tacos from Tacos Tumbras, which was parked on site during the Neal Creek Forest Products ribbon cutting ceremony.