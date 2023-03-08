Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hood River’s Neal Creek Forest Products officially opened its second location on Friday, March 3 in The Dalles, hosting a grand opening that included a taco truck and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Neal Creek Forest Products Owner Paul Jones lives in Hood River with his wife and two sons, and has for more than 16 years. He started Neal Creek in 2018, and it has since become known for its firewood, snow removal services and landscaping materials, including mulch, compost, and gravel.
Neal Creek is now expanding to The Dalles, with its new location located at 1800 W. Second St. Though the second location is smaller than the Hood River operation, it will provide the same services, with the exception of onsite mill-working services. Custom cuts, specialty lumber or custom mill working projects will be handled by the Hood River location.
“We’re excited about expanding our services to The Dalles,” Jones said in a press release. “Over the years, we’ve watched the demand for our products grow and realize patrons are looking to buy local, instead of purchasing from big box stores or national chains.”
The company also aims to be sustainable, with Jones making a commitment to source many of the products from within the region.
“We understand how important healthy forests are to the preservation of our planet and we’re cognizant of how our business decisions could affect these valuable resources,” Jones said. “That is why 80% of the products we provide are upcycled or recycled materials. Much of our mulch comes from the trees the National Forest Service has requested be removed. Our green waste of recycled tree branches, leaves, lawn clippings, and more are brought to Dirt Huggers and then turned into organic compost.”
Neal Creek Forest Products is located at 3275 Neal Creek Mill Road in Hood River, with hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dalles location is located at 1800 W. Second St. Hours have yet to be announced. For more information and updates, visit nealcreekfp.com.
