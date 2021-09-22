The month of September is designated as National Preparedness Month, a time to “raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time,” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA; see ready.gov/September). This year’s theme is “Prepare to Protect.”
Although “disasters and emergencies” generally mean events like earthquakes, floods, wildfires, winter storms and power outages, COVID-19 is a more recent addition to that list. Since the spring of 2020, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended additional items to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and other virused like the flu (ready.gov).
Adding first aid items to emergency kits has always been recommended, but has a greater importance now as hospitals and other medical centers are seeing an influx of COVID patients. Because putting together an emergency kit can be daunting, Hood River Emergency Manager Barb Ayers recommends people start with their camping supplies.
“I say this a lot — this is not a new thing, preparing a go-kit: If you camp, take your family on road trips or you are a prepper, start with that kit and enhance it,” said Ayers. “Then use that kit when you camp to practice.”
The ready.gov website recommends the addition of masks, prescription medications, over-the-counter pain relievers, prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution, and copies (paper or electronic) of insurance policies, as well as a complete change of clothing — in go-kits stored at home, work and the car. (See list, below, for more recommendations.)
Hood River County Emergency Management recommends having a week supply of all medications, as well as backup batteries or devices for CPAP machines and oxygen condensers. Feminine products and personal sanitation items are also suggested.
Keep in mind that this emergency first aid kit should have necessary supplies for anywhere from three days to two weeks. “Plan for one bad moment — at any moment,” Ayers said.
For emergency kit suggestions, visit ready.gov/kit. For year-round emergency updates, visit getreadygorge.com.
First aid kit suggestions
- Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution
- Prescription medications, including Epipens
- Non-prescription medications: Pain relievers, anti-diarrhea, antacids, laxatives, Benadryl
- Thermometer
- Adhesive dressings
- Antiseptic solution and/ or wipes
- Bandages
- Cotton balls or swabs
- Emergency blanket
- Eyewash
- Gauze
- Gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- N95 mask
- Ice pack
- Saline
- Tissues
- Tweezers
- Scissors
- Other items such as bug spray, sunscreen, extra oxygen, catheters, back up batteries and power supplies
- Copies (paper or electronic) of insurance policies
- A leaflet giving first aid guidance
