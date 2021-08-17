The Barlow and Clackamas River Ranger Districts on the Mt. Hood National Forest have released “Roadside Danger Tree Decision Memos,” which will inform implementation of work will improve safety and access to Forest System roads within areas affected by the 2020 White River, Riverside and Lionshead fires.
The White River fire burned in the Barlow Ranger District south of The Dalles in Wasco County.
“These projects are rooted in our agency’s core value of safety, underscored in our policy and direction for ensuring known dangers are mitigated along open roads,” said Mt. Hood National Forest Supervisor Duane Bishop. “We’re looking forward to starting this work so safe access to these roadways and public lands can be restored. These project decisions are a critical first step in addressing safety hazards and making these beloved areas safe again for the public and our employees.”
In response to feedback gathered during the scoping process, the Decision Memos will only address the fire-killed or weakened trees that are within one tree-height of the roadways. Additional analysis may be needed to address many fire-killed or weakened trees beyond one tree-height that still pose a risk to public safety. The district hopes to begin that additional analysis in the next few months. Many roads may remain closed until that analysis and work is accomplished.
Although completion of these projects may take many years, implementation will begin as soon as local resources are available and new or existing contracts are developed or modified to accomplish the work.
Danger tree removal will occur where fire-killed or weakened trees pose a known safety risk to the public, employees or infrastructure. The vast majority of fire-killed or weakened trees that do not threaten roads, property, or infrastructure will be left standing. Additionally, trees within riparian reserves and known cultural sites are generally left on-site. Felled trees may be used to assist with erosion control, restoration projects, cultural or community use and may also be sold for commercial uses to better enable the Forest to pay for danger tree removal, reforestation, stream and riparian restoration and other recovery work.
The Decision Memos and supporting documentation are available on the Forest’s website, White River Fire Project, www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59205, and the Clackamas Fires Project at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59454.
Learn more about danger trees at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/dangertrees.
