THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health leadership have announced that the two organizations have approved an affiliation agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health (pending regulatory and state review). The affiliation with Adventist Health will advance rural healthcare — the nonprofit healthcare organization has committed $100 million to finance MCMC’s strategic capital needs.

“This is an exciting milestone event that reflects the hard work of our board of trustees, physician leadership and executive leadership as we worked with the exceptional team at Adventist Health to come together in ways that will provide significant opportunities for our team of healthcare professionals, physicians and APPs, as well as our entire community,” said Robb Van Cleave, chair of the MCMC Board of Trustees.