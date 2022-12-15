THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health leadership have announced that the two organizations have approved an affiliation agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health (pending regulatory and state review). The affiliation with Adventist Health will advance rural healthcare — the nonprofit healthcare organization has committed $100 million to finance MCMC’s strategic capital needs.
“This is an exciting milestone event that reflects the hard work of our board of trustees, physician leadership and executive leadership as we worked with the exceptional team at Adventist Health to come together in ways that will provide significant opportunities for our team of healthcare professionals, physicians and APPs, as well as our entire community,” said Robb Van Cleave, chair of the MCMC Board of Trustees.
Together, MCMC and Adventist Health intend to maintain and enhance the immediate and long-term financial viability of MCMC that enables us to make needed investments in the healthcare campus, technology, programs and people.
The proposed partnership was announced in The Dalles in August, when a non-binding letter of intent was signed by both parties.
“Ultimately, we are interested in building healthcare in communities,” said Kerry Heimrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health, during a visit to MCMC Aug. 11. “We have a commitment in Oregon, we want to grow our footprint and scale in Oregon.”
According to a Dec. 15 press release announcing approval of the affiliation agreement, the partnership will:
• Promote reliability, availability and continuity of healthcare in order to meet the needs of the community;
• Strengthen MCMC’s ability to deliver healthcare programs that support the well-being of the community;
• Increase health equity and equitable access to care for all residents of The Dalles and the Columbia River Gorge;
• Broaden and deepen MCMC’s engagement with and support of the community; and
• Provide a broader depth of healthcare services that people of the community need and can access close to where they live and work.
For employees, physicians and APPs, the affiliation will:
• Provide access to sophisticated recruitment capabilities to retain high-quality primary care and specialty care physicians and APPs;
• Provide additional resources and opportunities that can position MCMC as an employer of choice for employees and clinical partner of choice for the medical staff community;
• Build upon the great work of our teams to continue increasing the clinical quality of our services and programs; and
• Promote and retain MCMC’s team-based culture, consistent with the Planetree Philosophy that celebrates the hospital’s past, while building for the future.
MCMC will have a legal board of directors comprised of the Adventist Health Board of Directors. MCMC will also have a community board, which will include all trustees serving on the MCMC Board of Trustees at the time of the affiliation agreement, and which will also include physicians on the MCMC medical staff and other qualified members of the community appointed by Adventist Health.
“We look forward to the benefits our affiliation with Adventist Health will bring to our community, especially as it pertains to access, equity, cost and quality,” said Dennis Knox, president and CEO of MCMC. “While we’re still waiting on state approval, our two organizations will continue to meet and discuss how, together, we can best deliver equitable, cost-effective, high-quality care now and for years to come.”
“We are pleased to welcome MCMC to the Adventist Health family,” said Kerry L. Heinrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health. “Affiliating with MCMC is a natural mission and cultural fit, as we both are deeply passionate about improving access to rural healthcare and supporting team members and medical staff.”
Pending final regulatory and state approvals, MCMC will become part of Adventist Health’s Oregon Network, which includes other medical centers in Portland and Tillamook and over 47 other clinics. To learn more, visit: MCMC.net/partnership-exploration.
The MCMC Board of Trustees worked with health care-specialized investment banking firm Juniper Advisory to review several possible health system affiliates, ultimately entering into an LOI with Adventist Health throughout the due diligence phase that has led to the approval of the affiliation agreement.
Founded in 1901, Mid-Columbia Medical Center is a nationally recognized hospital dedicated to serving residents of The Dalles and its surrounding communities. In 1992, MCMC became the first hospital in the nation to integrate the Planetree philosophy of patient care, which emphasizes the need to address a person’s intellectual, environmental, emotional and spiritual concerns in addition to their physical needs. As a Planetree-affiliated hospital, MCMC works to provide a caring, nurturing and educational environment; puts great efforts into humanizing and demystifying the medical experience; and strives to empower people to become active partners in their own healthcare. For more information visit mcmc.net.
Adventist Health is a faith-inspired, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies, and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 34,000 includes employees, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals, and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission; living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness, and hope. We are committed to staying true to our heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.
